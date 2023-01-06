Today is the second day of January and my buddy Dave called and asked me if I wanted to go with him to look at an old spoonplugging boat in Fellsmere, Florida.
Way back in the early 1970’s, I was one of the first fishermen to buy an original Spoonplugging boat when I lived in Stow, Ohio. I had been working with Don Dickson and Buck Perry selling spoonplugs and setting up seminars at the local hotels.
I hadn’t seen one of the spoonplugging boats in a long, long time, so it seemed like a good way to spend the day. I don’t remember what I did with my spoonplugging boat, but back then I was just getting started fishing bass tournaments, so I probably traded it in for an early style bass boat.
But I had an ulterior motive for wanting to go along with Dave. Fellsmere just happens to be where the new lake, Headwaters is located, along with Farm 13, Lake Garcia, and the Stick Marsh.
Some of you may recall that I fished the stick Marsh and Farm 13 for a couple of years back in the early 1990’s when it first opened, and it was a phenomenal fishery. I’ve only been back to that area once in the last 25 years, and that was a trip last year to Lake Garcia.
Headwaters Lake opened in the summer of 2021, and surprisingly, I haven’t made a trip up there yet. But last month when I compiled my 2023 “Bucket List”, Headwaters was at the top of the list.
Part of the reason I have not driven up to the lake is the distance. It’s a good two-hour drive, so if I want to get there by daybreak, I have to get up at 3 in the morning. Anyone that knows me knows, I am not a big fan of getting up that early.
Since I’ve gotten older, I don’t sleep as well, and I rarely sleep past 7am. But getting up at 3 or 4am just ruins my whole day. And although I believe strongly that the best bite of the day typically happens at first light, I have been fishing long enough to know that I can still catch a few regardless of what time I get to the lake.
The other reason for my hesitation to make the trip is that I have heard from so many other anglers how horrible the shell rock road leading into Headwaters is. Ten miles is what I have been told repeatedly, ten miles of white, dusty shell rock that will cover your boat, truck, motor, and trailer.
I have a solid black Ford F150 with a black topper and my boat is a black, Ranger Z520. Although the boat is no longer brand new, the truck is still new and I’m just not crazy about getting both the truck and boat covered in white dust.
Driving up to Fellsmere with Dave to look for a boat provides me with the perfect excuse to drive up there and not only see the boat but travel a little further on up to the boat ramp on Headwaters Lake.
And that is exactly what we did.
The spoonplugging boat was easy enough to find, but it was in rough condition. Although, for a 50+ year old boat and trailer, it was in better condition than I expected it to be. Dave decided it needed too much work and passed up the opportunity to buy it. I considered buying it, but I just do not have any room to store it.
On the way to see the boat, we had passed Fellsmere Fishing Headquarters, so we decided to stop in and talk to the folks inside.
We met the owner, and he was extremely generous with his time. We shared our combined history of the Fellsmere Lakes, and he helped us to better understand where each of the bodies of water are located, we bought a few maps and some minnows for my pet Oscars and Peacock Bass and followed the directions he provided to Headwaters.
Leaving his store, we got back on Myrtle and at the stop sign, turned right. At the next stop sign, we turned left. We followed that road until we came to the C-54 canal and we turned left. That’s when we got on the shellrock road.
The road was very rough, but the dust was not as bad as I expected it to be. Aside from a couple of idiots who were leaving headwaters and driving too fast, kicking up a lot of dust, the amount of dust that we kicked up was minimal.
And guess what. I set my odometer, and it was not 10 miles on the dusty road. It was only 3.7 miles to the boat ramp.
We pulled in and there were lots of trucks and boat trailers, but still, plenty of parking for late arrivals. We talked with a couple guides who were coming in and they assured us that the bass were active the last couple of days.
So, we are planning a trip Wednesday. (And just for the record, it was about 100 miles from my house in Sebring to Headwaters Lake). I’m still going to put the cover on my boat. That dust gets into every nook and cranny, and I do not need it getting into my reels.
According to the Weather Channel, we have a cold front coming in Wednesday night cooling things off again, but short of a major weather change, I’ll be writing about our trip in next week’s column.
