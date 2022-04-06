5th Annual HCSO Bass Tournament Results
Originally scheduled for March 12th, 2022, the 5th Annual Highlands Count Sheriff’s Office tournament was held Saturday, April 2nd on Lake Istokpoga.
Over sixty teams showed up to fish the tournament, and Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin McGee said “We had a great turn-out Saturday. The weather cooperated and allowed us to get the tournament in with no issues.”
Biggest winner of the day, was the Sheriff’s Florida Youth Summer Camp, where all the proceeds to the tournament go each year!
Sheriff’s Deputy McGee went on to say, “Overall, another great tournament with a big turnout of fishermen as well as support from around the community in sponsorships and donations to support sending local children to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Summer Camp.”
Winners receiving awards from Sheriff Paul Blackman included first through eighth place, Big Bass, Top Female Anglers and 13-Year-old and Under Top Finisher.
I was happy to see my old friends Gary Wilt and Ivan Ojeda win the event with a whopping stringer of five bass weighing 29.13 (almost 30 pounds), and weighing in the BIG Bass of the tournament, as well as a new TrophyCatch Bass at 9.11 lbs. Congratulations guys, you deserve the win!
The team of Howie Matthews and Cody Wilson took Second Place honors with five bass weighing 17.06 lbs. The team of Jimmy Story and Junior Cook came in Third Place with five bass weighing 17.00 lbs.
Fourth Place team was Steve Norrid and Rich Henderson with five bass weighing 16.14 lbs. and second place Big Bass with another TrophyCatch entry at 8.12 lbs.
Fifth Place team was Charlie Howser and George Yate with five fish weighing 15.10 lbs. Sixth Place team was Charlie Peck and Will Bennion with five fish weighing 15.07 lbs.
Finishing in Seventh Place was the team of Tom McGinnis and Dave Maurice with five bass weighing 15.6 lbs. and rounding out Eighth Place was the team of Finn Taylor and Clayton Santorie with five bass weighing 15.01 lbs.
It’s interesting to note that only 2.5 pounds separated the second through eighth place teams. Gary Wilt and Ivan Ojeda won the event with over a twelve-pound difference.
The Top Female Team with 5.15 pounds was Patty and Kimberly Hanifen.
And last but certainly not least was Lowery Dean, who won the 13-Year-Old & Under Top Finisher Award with 9.13. I’ve met Lowery, and I predict he will be a force to reckon with in the years to come.
Sheriff’s Deputy McGee, along with Sheriff Paul Blackman offered they’re thanks to everyone who participated and to the terrific support from all the sponsors!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.