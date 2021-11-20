SEBRING — The community had a blast at the COPS ADAPT Unit Kickball Tournament that was recently held at the Highlands County Sports Complex. Nearly 200 people participated in the free event which offered kickball, food, inspirational messages and a good time for all.
“I am with the COPS ADAPT program which stands for Community Oriented Police Services Achieving Diversity and Public Trust,” explained Lieutenant Tyrone Tyson. “Sheriff Paul Blackman decided a couple of years ago that he didn’t want to be like some of the other communities around the country where we see a fight between the community and law enforcement. We are going back to a little bit of old school and doing some community activism. We have our COPS members who ride bikes, walk beats and get to know the community to overcome that stigma of cops versus community because we are all one. Our mission is to unite our community and build trust based relationships with our community. A bunch of organizations and churches get together for events like this so we can create those opportunities to build those relationships.”
Several organizations showed up to support the event. There was 50/50 raffle with half the proceeds going to the winner and the other half going to the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County.
“A couple of years ago we did COPS and Cleats which was a very big hit and this year we decided to go with kickball,” Tyson said. “This year we have partnered with iMad. A lot goes into planning these events and when the Sheriff’s office plans an event it is always free to the community. Everyone can show up, engage and have a good time. We are having a barbecue dinner. It doesn’t cost them anything other than their time to come out and be a part of this. The participants were able to participant in kickball, we have food, we brought in Pastor (Dustin) Woods to deliver a positive message, we have a Kids Corner with cornhole and each organization has fun things they have setup. The EMS and Fire Department came out for a little show and tell as well.”
Participants ages 5 and up were able to take the field for a rousing game of kickball with the member of the COPS ADAPT Unit helping and participating in each game. The competition was friendly and everyone had a wonderful time while building lasting relationships.
COPS ADAPT teamed up with iMad and several other organizations to put on the event.
“Back in January we (iMAD) did a kickball event with after school programs and youth community based programs,” explained iMAD Program Assistant Director Michelle Cathey. “We wanted to give the kids a chance to come out and interact with each other and see what other groups are available. Some of these programs are in high schools but some are only in middle school so we wanted to give them an opportunity to network and see what is available to them. We had a very successful event with over 60 kids that came out to play so we decided to do it on a bigger level and do a community one. Our goal is to get families out here, get them off the couch, tablets, phones and to come out here to have some fun. A lot of our community partners and programs are out here to help people.”
iMad stands for I make a difference. iMad is the sexuality health educators and they are in middle schools and high schools throughout Highlands County.
“We are constantly out here to help the young people understand the decisions they will be faced with in their life,” explained Cathey. “We want to encourage them make responsible decisions, to connect with their parents and caregivers who genuinely care about their futures. Our main goal is not to just to help the young people but to help reconnect with parents. Everyone is so busy and connected to either the internet, phone or emails and everyone just lives constantly on. When parents have to deal with that as well as the young people, it starts to break down the communication so our goal is to bring communication back with parents talking to their kids, the kids coming to them with those types of questions. Our program isn’t just about sex education, STIs or teen pregnancy. We teach life skills, we teach healthy relationships, how to set boundaries, how to say no, communication skills and so much more. The puberty and reproduction is a very small aspect on the bigger picture.”
The COPS ADAPT Unit and iMad are both community based programs that are looking to bring everyone together and to form lasting bonds and trust.
“Community wise we have been working COPS ADAPT for several years,” added Cathey. “For me I like the idea of community based and they have programs for youth. It isn’t just about our program. Someone may not fit into our program or like what we are doing but what about these other organizations? Stronger communities are built by the people of the community and law enforcement are one of those. We want law enforcement to be seen in a positive light not a negative one so by making responsible decisions and having those conversations it gives us a chance to connect all the dots for people where they normally wouldn’t get that chance.”