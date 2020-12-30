SEBRING – It was beautiful day to hit the links for the second round of the 66th Annual Harder Hall Women’s Invitational. Spectators lined the road for a view of the women battling it out on the links Tuesday morning.
Gina Kim continues to hold the lead after the second day of competition in the Championship Flight. Kim finished with 69 strokes for a two day total of 136. Phu Khine is in second with 144 and there is a five way tie for third with Natasha A. Oon, Marissa Kirkwood, Minji Kang, Sophia Bae and Helen Tamy Kreuzer each with a total of 145. There is also a tie for eighth, 146, with Kendall Griffin, Sara Ericsson, Madison Moosa and Riley Smyth are still in the running.
In Flight One, there is a tight race with a three way tie for first place. Lauren Clark, Yoko Tai and Maiyi Yan are neck-and-neck with 151. Izzy M. Pellot is in close fourth with 152 and in a tie for fifth is Jodee Tindal and Nina Lang with 153.
Flight Two is even as well with a seven way tie for first place. Morgan Pankow, Pinya Pipatjarasgit, Victoria Zheng, Natalie Yen, Kate Bibby, Ramya Meenakshisundaram and Hannah Lydic all have a total of 158 after two days of play.
Grace Williams and Ella Weber are battling for first in Flight Three with a total of 164. Currently in third place is Madyson Gold with 165 and in close fourth is Annie Pietila with 166. Abigail Whittington and Ashley Yen are tied for fifth with 168.
In the Forever 49 Division, Kim Keyer-Scott has a four stroke lead after two days with a total of 155. Therese Quinn is sitting in second with 159 and in third place is Beatriz Arenas with 160. Gigi Higgins is in fourth with 162 and Joan Gardner is fifth with 164.
Day three of the four day tournament begins at 8 a.m. today at Harder Hall Golf Course.