KISSIMMEE — Major League Fishing (MLF) announced the schedule for the sixth season of professional bass fishing’s most competitive circuit – the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Bass Pro Tour, and a local fishery will be among the stops.
The Kissimmee Chain of Lakes and Kissimmee will play host to the General Tire Heavy Hitters All-Star Event. The event, hosted by the Kissimmee Sports Commission, will showcase the 30 pros that qualified from the 2023 Bass Pro Tour season competing in a no-entry-fee tournament for a purse of more than $500,000, with a top prize of $100,000 to the winner. Anglers will also be awarded Big Bass Bonuses during the competition that pay out $25,000, $50,000, and $100,000 to the single biggest bass in the Qualifying, Knockout and Championship rounds.
“We’re pleased to continue our collaboration with Major League Fishing and look forward to the Heavy Hitters event in May 2024,” said Tyler Weyant, director Sports Development of the Kissimmee Sports Commission. “We are proud of the impressive size of bass in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, and we’re excited to see the pros in action.”
“We are proud to roll out a schedule with destinations that are world-class fisheries,” said Kathy Fennel, MLF executive vice president and general manager. “Our MLF tournaments create exciting and compelling content for our fans and sponsors. This schedule shines a light on some locations that haven’t hosted a major bass-fishing tournament in some time, while also returning to some favorite regular stops. The stage is set for a very exciting 2024 season.”
2024 MLF Bass Pro Tour Schedule
- Jan. 30- Feb. 4 Stage One at Toledo Bend Many, Louisiana. Hosted by Toledo Bend Lake Country.
- Feb. 20-25 Stage Two at Santee Cooper Lakes Clarendon County, South Carolina. Hosted by the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.
- March 14-17 REDCREST 2024 at Lay Lake Birmingham, Alabama. Hosted by the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau.
- April 9-14 Stage Three at Dale Hollow Lake Byrdstown, Tennessee. Hosted by the Byrdstown-Pickett County Chamber of Commerce.
- April 30- May 5 Stage Four at Lake Eufaula Eufaula, Oklahoma. Hosted by Vision Eufaula.
- May 18-23 General Tire Heavy Hitters at Kissimmee Chain Kissimmee. Hosted by the Kissimmee Sports Commission.
- June 4-9 Stage Five at the Chowan River Edenton, North Carolina. Hosted by the Town of Edenton, the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority and Harbor Towns Cruises.
- June 25-30 Stage Six at the James River Richmond, Virginia. Hosted by Richmond Region Tourism.
- Aug. 6-11 Stage Seven at the St. Lawrence River Massena, New York. Hosted by the Town of Massena.
Each stage of the 2024 Bass Pro Tour features six days of competition using the catch, weigh, immediate-release format, broadcast live on MLFNOW! and streamed to the Major League Fishing app, MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app, and at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
MLF also announced that to better align with the REDCREST Outdoor Sports Expo, the REDCREST 2024 competition will be a four-day event. The tournament is scheduled for March 14-17, on Lay Lake in Alabama. The free, family friendly REDCREST Outdoor Sports Expo will be held in Birmingham, March 15-17. In addition, the full 2024 Bass Pro Tour roster will be announced later this fall, and the 2024 MLF Bass Pro Tour, REDCREST and General Tire Heavy Hitters, will air on Discovery Channel beginning in July 2024.
For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.