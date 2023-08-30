KISSIMMEE — Major League Fishing (MLF) announced the schedule for the sixth season of professional bass fishing’s most competitive circuit – the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Bass Pro Tour, and a local fishery will be among the stops.

The Kissimmee Chain of Lakes and Kissimmee will play host to the General Tire Heavy Hitters All-Star Event. The event, hosted by the Kissimmee Sports Commission, will showcase the 30 pros that qualified from the 2023 Bass Pro Tour season competing in a no-entry-fee tournament for a purse of more than $500,000, with a top prize of $100,000 to the winner. Anglers will also be awarded Big Bass Bonuses during the competition that pay out $25,000, $50,000, and $100,000 to the single biggest bass in the Qualifying, Knockout and Championship rounds.

Recommended for you