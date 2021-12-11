AVON PARK – Facing their second straight Class 6A team this week, the Avon Park Red Devils (0-4) was unable to hold a nine point halftime advantage to the East Ridge Knights (2-2) in Avon Park on Thursday night in a 64-50 loss that has now extended their losing streak to four games to start the season.
Avon Park built a nine point advantage in the second quarter after leading by seven, 23-16 with a little over four minutes to play in the half. The last four minutes maintained a low scoring pace as Avon Park on baskets by Ja’marion Davis, William Maloy and D’marcus Perry outscored the Knights 6-4 to take a 29-20 lead into the half.
The Red Devils soon found themselves in a battle with the Knights early in the third quarter as Ty Gustatson and Wayne Stewart combined for seven unanswered point to cut Avon Park’s lead to two at 29-27.
Avon Park managed to hold on to the lead for most of the third quarter despite not making a basket for nearly seven minutes and going 10 for 14 from the free throw line as the Knights tied the game at 35 and 39 and taking the lead 41-39 with 1:12 left on a basket by Kobe Torres.
The Red Devils regained the lead briefly at 43-41 and ended the third quarter in a 43-43 tie.
The Knights started the fourth quarter with a 7-2 run to take their biggest lead of the game at that point, 50-45. Jermaine Myers hit a two pointer to bring the Red Devils to back within three before the Knights took over with an 8-1 run to double up their lead advantage to ten at 58-48 with 1:22 left on the clock.
Avon Park did not score a basket in the final four minutes and went three for six at the line as the Knights pulled away to a 14 point, 64-50, win.
Kobe Torres led East Ridge with a game high 26 points.
William Maloy led the Red Devils with 12 points.
Avon Park will try to turn the ship around on the final three games of this home stand, first playing IMGAB on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., then Lake Placid on Monday and Fort Meade on Tuesday.