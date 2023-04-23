Setting records and making history is what Sophia Kogelschatz has done during her time on the Sebring High School swim team. Pat Caton has coached the Blue Streaks for 40 years and has coached basketball, volleyball, track and swim. Coach Caton has been the swim coach for 30 years and Kogelschatz is the first swimmer to move on to the collegiate level. Kogelschatz will be headed to Indian River State College where she hopes to attain a degree in horticulture.
The Pioneers are the NJCAA National Champions and are a part of the Suncoast Conference. The River is located in Fort Pierce. The Pioneers women’s team has won 45 overall titles, while the men have won 49 consecutive championships, and as a combined team, the River broke seven NJCAA national records this past season.
In the 200-yard Medley Relay, Kogelschatz along with teammates Meagan Glisson, Hannah Andrews and Shayla Farrow set a record pace of 1:58.73. Kogelschatz also had a 100-freestyle time of 54.20 seconds and in the 100-breaststroke she clocked a 1:13.46. Kogelschatz was also named the Highlands News-Sun Best of Highlands County High School Sports Female Athlete of the Year for Sebring in 2022.
“I’m very excited and it feels like I’m stepping into a new life and I’m ready to start it,” Kogelschatz said. “It feels good to see that people care about and support what I do.”
Kogelschatz was considering two collegs, but knew the River is where she belongs.
“I was looking at two colleges: Florida Southern was an option but they didn’t come through, but Indian River was really wanting me so I really wanted to go with them,” Kogelschatz said. “I got to watch one of their swim meets, got to meet the coaches and talk with them, it was really fun. The coaches really were interested and wanted me because they know how much I can improve and want me to improve with them. I’m not sure what style I will be swimming yet but I’m sure we will figure it out once I get there.”
Kogelschatz’s parents were beaming with pride knowing their daughter is extending her swimming career.
“We are very proud,” said Rebekah Kogelschatz, mother. “This is her dream so we are thankful that she has that opportunity. The opportunity to swim is important because it is a very good team, very competitive and they will help her move on after her two years at Indian River. Sophia has always been special. She is a sweetheart, she is determined and always wants to do her best. She is just a good person inside and out. It will be different in our house without her but we know this is the path she needs to go.”
“Super excited that she has the opportunity to swim at the collegiate level,” said Rick Kogelschatz, father. “She is a good person that gets along with others, she is a humble, giving kid. Like any college student she will need to stay focused, keep pushing forward toward the end goal, work hard and keep up with her academics. We are looking forward to going to see her swim at that level and we are happy that she is close and not too far away.”
Coach Caton could hardly contain her excitement for Kogelschatz, her first swimmer in 30 years to advance.
“She is a fantastic person inside and out,” Caton said. “She is one of the most motivated swimmers I’ve had, and I’ve been doing this for 30 years. She has broken numerous records and is dedicated to achieve the next level so we (coaches) are beyond proud of her. Her being a team captain, the other kids look up to her so we are hoping this inspires them to ‘look, one of our own made it so we can do it again.’”
“I think she would like to break a few records once at college,” Caton said. “She will be swimming 14,000 yards a day. It is a two-year college so after that she is hoping to go to a D-1 school. We are hoping someone will pick her up. Time will tell, but I think they will make a female beast out of her. She is a strong girl. During the summer she is going to swim some, do some running and hit the weightroom. Once at school they will have her doing two-a-days. She is worried about if she will be strong enough or fast enough and I told her ‘you will be’; she has that inner drive that it takes to succeed. There is no doubt that she will be hard to replace, there is a hole and we are looking to be able to fill that hole and that is a big hole.”
Assistant Coach Greg Smith knows Kogelschatz has what it takes to compete at the college level.
“We are extremely proud,” Smith said. “Watching her push the other kids, seeing how they follow her and learn from her has been amazing. It is going to take time for her to get to that first meet where she can really see where she is. She is thinking that college people will be blowing her out of the water but she is up there with them. She will absolutely be hard to replace on our team.
Kogelschatz started swimming at the age of 8 under the direction of Coach Marvin Wolfe.
“This is an excellent opportunity for Sophia,” Wolfe said. “She has worked really hard. She understands what it takes to be fast and to work is helping her be fast and she enjoys it. She has a lot of fun with the other swimmers and communicates some of the information to the other swimmers, she really helps out a lot. Focus is the main thing, once you get into college you have a lot of other distractions so it is difficult to focus on what you are there for. School is important along with the swimming, that is why you are at that school, so it is all about focus. She will succeed because she loves to swim and loves to go fast. She is a good representation of what you can do if you focus and stay with the program.”
Excited for the next step in her journey, Kogelschatz is hard at work getting ready for the collegiate level. She is thankful to those who have supported her through the years.
“My family, coaches and my team have been my biggest support,” Kogelschatz said. “They have really been there with me through everything. I’m feeling a little bit nervous about leaving for college but I feel like once I get there, I will be fine. It will definitely be different than high school but I’m sure I will be fine. I’m going to train a lot over the summer to get ready. I really want to thank all my coaches, teammates, family and friends for supporting me through everything.”