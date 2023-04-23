Setting records and making history is what Sophia Kogelschatz has done during her time on the Sebring High School swim team. Pat Caton has coached the Blue Streaks for 40 years and has coached basketball, volleyball, track and swim. Coach Caton has been the swim coach for 30 years and Kogelschatz is the first swimmer to move on to the collegiate level. Kogelschatz will be headed to Indian River State College where she hopes to attain a degree in horticulture.

The Pioneers are the NJCAA National Champions and are a part of the Suncoast Conference. The River is located in Fort Pierce. The Pioneers women’s team has won 45 overall titles, while the men have won 49 consecutive championships, and as a combined team, the River broke seven NJCAA national records this past season.

