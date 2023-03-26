SEBRING – It was a day of celebration as Lacey Brod signed a scholarship to further her volleyball career. Brod will play for the University of Charleston Golden Eagles in West Virginia. The Golden Eagles are a Division II team within the Mountain East Conference.
Brod proved herself on the court with 75 aces which placed her in 35th in the state her senior year. She also made 489 attacks, 367 serves, 135 kills, 108 serve receptions, 92 digs with only one error, made nine blocks and scored 223 points in her senior year alone. Brod was also selected as player of the match three times.
“Today is very special to me,” Brod said. “I love all my friends and family who came to support me. I appreciate them coming. I had multiple NAIA schools here in Florida looking at me but none of them had nursing but I finally found one in West Virginia that would allow me to do nursing and play volleyball.
“I was able to go on a tour of the school and it was awesome. The coach showed me around, he took about three hours out of his day to show me the school, showed me the dorms and even showed me the capital building. It is a small private school so I really liked it and that way of learning. I’m not really good with big crowds,” Brod said.
Brod had a variety of schools to chose from but knew the University of Charleston was the perfect fit. She is excited to be able to play volleyball as she chases her dream of becoming a neonatal nurse.
“I chose the University of Charleston because I can do nursing there,” Brod explained. “They have five hospitals around them, I can do my clinicals and I’ll be able to do all four years of my schooling there and become a neonatal nurse.”
Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil is extremely proud of Brod and all of her accomplishments.
“I’m very proud of Lacey and Division II is an exceptional accomplishment,” Cecil sid. “We are all extremely proud of her for stepping up, searching for the right school and her degree she is pursuing is admirable as well. Lacey has this sense of leadership and confidence that is very valuable to a team. She is a great teammate, puts the team above herself and we are grateful to have her here at Sebring for the last four years. She will have to continue to work really hard. She is a hard worker who takes her own time outside of the gym to practice and I know that for a fact. She has definitely put in the work. She will absolutely be hard to replace. She is an all-around player who can play any position and we will miss her a lot.”
Brod’s parents and family were beaming with pride as they watched her sign to be a Golden Eagle.
“I’m super proud of her and she has worked extremely hard,” said Michael Brod, Lacey’s father. “She has gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout her career but God has put this opportunity in front of her and I’m glad she is going to reach out and take it. This scholarship definitely helps us financially regarding her getting the opportunity to get a higher education. It is one of her goals and has been since she was eight years old so I’m just so happy for her to be able to obtain it. She is my baby girl. Lacey is the most kind hearted person I know, she is a leader without having a large voice and being obnoxious about it. I’m proud of her for what she has become as a young adult.”
Brod’s father knows she has what it takes to succeed in college.
“I think that volleyball has played a big part in developing her into the person she is becoming,” added Michael Brod. “She will need to trust in Jesus Christ, follow his plan and trust him. She will have the support of her family always. She will have to have dedication and will need a strong will to seek achievement.”
Lacey and the University of Charleston seems like a match made in heaven.
“I’m not ready for her to leave but we went for a visit and made sure it was somewhere she would want to be and live for the next four years, it seemed like God put everything in place,” Michael explained. “The nursing program and volleyball programs are hard to find that coincide with clinicals and all that. They are open to work with that which is exciting for her. She is going to college to be a nurse and volleyball is just a plus. They have a state-of-the-art nursing program which will benefit her as she enters her adult life. I’m thankful for all the family and friend support she has had and especially Jesus Christ.”
Brod had a lot of support along the way but the special bond she has with her father pushed her to be her best.
“My mom, dad and grandparents were my biggest supporters,” Brod added. “But especially my dad, he works out with me and we go and do everything together. To get ready for college I am working out and I’m still playing volleyball on a travel team. I have never left home like this but I think some distance will do me good. I’m going to miss my family and friends but I think I will be fine. I’m pretty confident in myself and my ability to be independent. I would like to thank my mom, dad and grandparents for supporting me and all my coaches.”