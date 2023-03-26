SEBRING – It was a day of celebration as Lacey Brod signed a scholarship to further her volleyball career. Brod will play for the University of Charleston Golden Eagles in West Virginia. The Golden Eagles are a Division II team within the Mountain East Conference.

Brod proved herself on the court with 75 aces which placed her in 35th in the state her senior year. She also made 489 attacks, 367 serves, 135 kills, 108 serve receptions, 92 digs with only one error, made nine blocks and scored 223 points in her senior year alone. Brod was also selected as player of the match three times.

Recommended for you