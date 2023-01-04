SEBRING — The Golf Hammock Ladies Golf Association Christmas team event was held on December 14th the weather was perfect. Breezy, cool and sunny. All the golfers were multi-tasking: practicing swings, putts and chips, while preparing in their heads for the arrival of guests, surprising gifts, and a night of dancing at the Clubhouse to the tunes of the George Durham and Company Variety Band. What’s was a girl to do? Golf and worry later of course.
Nine teams started the day even: carts were decorated, reindeer antlers adjusted, elves’ ears in place, bells ringing, lights twinkling and socks flashing. However, in the end fashion was placed aside as the competition kicked into gear. Some golfers did better than others when the balls took flight.