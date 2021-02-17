SEBRING — The Golf Hammock Ladies League Celebrated Valentine’s Day by playing a Solheim Cup format. This format placed the Red Team against the Pink Team. The match was played between twosomes from each team, with the winner of the hole determined by the individual low net from each team.
After the game the ladies enjoyed a bagged lunch from the Golf Hammock Restaurant and the golfers parked their carts under the trees in the grove and mingled at a distance.
Both teams enjoyed the competition and played hard, but the Pink team won the day. Winning members included: Maureen Finney, (Christiane Paradis-visitor from Red Team!), Shirley Passafume, Lori Northrup, Barbara Walczak, Nancy McDaniel, Carol Goebel, Cindy Dall. Beverly Judd, Barbara Sollenberger, Beth Weiler, Lee Jagodzinski, Gladys Zittelli, Lorraine Friend. Pat Lowe, Rosie Mays, Amanda Beaty, Joyce Beattie.