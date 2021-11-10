ARCADIA – The Sebring Lady Blue Streaks are headed to the State Championship after placing third at the Class 2A-Region 2 championship at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course. The Blue Streaks had a score of 364.
The Blue Streaks have not been to state in five years since Kendall Griffin played. She subsequently won state that year, overall low medalist in 2016. Griffin went on to play at LSU for three years, and due to COVID and losing a golf season during her fourth year there, Griffin used her last year of eligibility to play for Louisville State and is crushing it there while working on her master’s degree.
“My team is so excited for this experience,” explained Sebring Coach Lisa Lovett. “They have all set personal goals and are ready to go and do the very best they can to represent Sebring. I have said a lot of prayers and I have faith in Jesus. I prayed before every match and at many practices, but I remember specifically telling the Lord that this was His team. I told Him that it was our desire to go to state this year and that the team was His and I trusted Him to help us get there and here we are. Going to state! God is so good!”
The individual scores for Sebring are as follows:
Rebecca Kesling shot an 80, Aly Smyth had a 91, Melanie Suarez came in with a 93, Rylie Brooker fired a 100 and Lexie Luevano had an 108.
“As a coach I can’t tell you how proud of these girls I am and am so excited to be with them next week at state,” added Lovett. “This is an experience they will always remember. A once in a lifetime.”
In other Regional play, Sebring Men’s golf team placed fifth overall with a total of 339 in the Class 2A-Region 2 championship which was play at the Heritage Harbour Golf & Eatery. The Blue Streaks will unfortunately not be moving on to the State championship.
The individual scores are as follows:
Jack DuPriest shot a team low of 80, Brayden Smith came in with an 85, Trent Bray shot an 86, Kase Waldron fired an 88 and Jay Walkup had 90.
The Lake Placid Lady Green Dragons gave it their all in the Class 1A-Region 3 championship at the Mark Bostick Golf Course at the University of Florida. The Green Dragons had a team total of 517 and will not be moving on to the state championship.
The individual scores are as follows:
Samantha Piemonte had the team low score of 115 strokes, Zoey Young came in with a 128, Dania Barajas shot a 135, Lidia Reducindo fired a 139 and Melisa Herrera had a 154.
The Lake Placid boys competed in the Class 1A-Region 3 championship at the Mark Bostic Golf Course at the University of Florida and finished with a team total 376 but regrettably will not advance to the state championship.
The individual scores are as follows:
James Swaford came in with the team low of 85, Robby Hill fired a 94, Daylon White finished with a 96, Chase Grigsby shot a 103 and Wyatt Jackson also had a 103.