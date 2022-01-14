AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team had little trouble beating the Jordan Christian Prep (JCP) Seahawks by a score of 58-17 on Tuesday in Avon Park to improve to 13-2 on the season.
The Red Devils scored the first five points of the game, a basket by Zoe Wortinger and a three pointer by Tori Hester. The Seahawks scored a couple of baskets to get within three at 7-4, but that was as close they would get to the Red Devils as Jamya Houston scored the next six points to spark a 13 point run to finish out the first quarter to give the Red Devils a 20-4 lead.
The second quarter slowed to a snails pace on the scoreboard as the Red Devils posted only seven second quarter points while the Seahawks notched only four points as Avon Park went into the half with a 27-8 lead.
JCP opened the second half with the first basket of the third quarter, only to have the Red Devils respond with twelve straight points to expand their lead to 27 points, 39-10.
The Red Devils outscored the Seahawks 8-5 to finish out the third with a 32 point, 47-15 lead.
Avon Park outscored the Seahawks in the final quarter 11-2 to win the game 58-17.
Jatayvia Jackson led the Red Devils with a game high 15 points, with Tori Hester posting 14 points in the win.
Wortinger scored eight and Tori Hester finished with seven while Jiyana Walker and Jaelyn Bell each posted six points each in the win.
Avon Park will attempt to extend their win streak to four games on the road on Thursday against the Lake Wales Highlanders, to who the Red Devils lost to earlier this season. Results were unavailable at press time.
On Saturday, they face the Bartow Yellow Jackets at home on a rare weekend game starting at 7 p.m. before playing DeSoto on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. and Sebring on Thursday with tip off set for 7:30 p.m., both games at home.