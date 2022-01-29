LAKE PLACID – The Avon Park Red Devils girls soccer team (4-11-1) lost in the first round of the Class 3A-District 9 tournament on Thursday night at Joe Scarborough Field in Lake Placid to the Frostproof Bulldogs (1-12-2) in a 3-1 decision.
Its hard to determine whether a 45 minute delay as the Red Devils waited for Frostproof to show up effected them any as both teams began play.
Avon Park’s Erika Chavez took the first shot of the game on a 10 yard penalty kick that eventually went wide right six minutes into the game.
Both teams were fairly silent until fifteen minutes into the game when Frostproof took four shots in an eight minute span. Frostproof’s Pricilla Vega took the first shot that was block by an Avon Park defensive back and the follow up shot went wide right.
The Bulldogs’ next two shot attempts went high as both teams went into the half in a scoreless tie.
Frostproof did not stay scoreless for long to start the second half as Callie Hayes broke through the Avon Park defensive line down the middle right of the field and hit a ten yarder into the left side of the goal to put Frostproof up 1-0.
Avon Park answered six minutes later Alyssa Keys broke loose down the left side, took a shot the was blocked but not secured by the Frostproof goalkeeper, Keys followed up her shot with a tap in in front of the net to tie the game at 1 with 33:30 left.
Avon Park would not be able to hold the momentum as Frostproof retook the lead with 29 minutes left on a 20 yard freekick by Nadia Aguilar that went over the Red Devil wall and over the goalkeeper’s head to give Frostproof a 2-1 lead.
Frostproof added an insurance goal with fifteen minutes left in the game off a corner kick with Jackie Quintero scoring as Frostproof took a 3-1 lead, which also ended up being the final.
With the loss, Avon Park’s season ends and Frostproof advances to the semifinal game with there opponent yet to be determined at this time.