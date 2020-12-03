AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls soccer team came close to winning their first game of the season at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park on Tuesday, falling on the short end of a 2-1 decision to the visiting Moore Haven Terriers.
The Red Devils took a first half 1-0 lead on a goal by Adriana Ramirez as most of the action stayed near the center of the field.
Avon Park maintained for the most part in keeping the ball in the center of the field, not allowing any major scoring threat, though they were not able to pressure the Terriers either.
That strategy worked for the first twenty-five minutes of the second half as the Red Devils maintained and tenuously held on to their 1-0 lead.
That lead evaporated with 14:30 on the clock as the Terriers’ Mkayla Passmore was able to break through on Avon Park’s left side and took a shot about 15 yards out to the right side of the goal. The ball got past a diving Avon Park goal keeper and hit the right post of the goal, bouncing into the net to tie the game at 1.
Eleven minutes later, Passmore scored her second goal of the game when she was able to break through the Avon Park defense up the middle of the field. From 20 yards out, she booted the ball to the right side of the goal to give Moore Haven a 2-1 lead with approximately four minutes left in the game.
The Red Devils amped up the offensive pressure, getting two opportunities, one on a freekick by Carli Linker that was blocked by the Moore Haven goal keeper with two minutes left and the last on another freekick off to the left side that hooked and sailed over the goal as time ran out..
With the loss, the Red Devils fell to 0-4 on the season, but did score their first goal of the season and held the other team to just 2 goals, the lowest this season as they continue to improve with each game.
The Red Devils play the Imagine School at North Port this Friday and then are back at home next Tuesday as they host the Hardee Wildcats.