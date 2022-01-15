LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons finished the regular season with an 8-0 win over the Clewiston Tigers Thursday night at Joe Scarborough Field in Lake Placid on Senior night to finish the season with a 10-2-1 record and the number one seed in the upcoming district tournament.
“We had a heck of a season,” said Lake Placid Coach Lindsey McCabe “but now the regular season is done, now we get ready for districts.”
With this being the last game of the season and at home, Lake Placid took the opportunity to honor their senior players.
“I have always been so lucky to have a great bunch of girls,” said McCabe. “It is fun to celebrate them, it is a lot of work, but when you see the girls that you have, it is worth it.”
“They are ready, I am excited to see what they do in the future and I am sure they will be super successful.”
The Green Dragons were super successful against Clewiston, dominating the game and control of the ball from the start to is was called less than a minute into the second half on the eight goal rule.
Lake Placid, after having their first two shots blocked by the Clewsiton goalkeeper, scored two and half minutes into the game off a corner kicked that was punched in by Jasmine Vargas to put the Green Dragons up early,1-0.
It took a little longer for Lake Placid to score their second goal after having two shots blocked and one go wide right before Natalie Velozo was able to tap one in from 5 yards off the Clewiston goalkeeper block to take a 2-0 lead.
The Clewiston goalkeeper tried to keep the Tigers in the game as she blocked seven shot attempts and five others missed their mark over the next sixteen minutes before Natalie Velozo scored her second goal of the game with 14 minutes left in the half to put the Green Dragons up 3-0.
The constant pressure applied by the Green Dragons offense and the third goal opened the flood gates for Lake Placid as they scored four more time in the final fourteen minutes.
Zuleima Barajas scored from 15 yards out to make the score 4-0 with twelve minutes left.
Natalie Velozo scored her third goal to complete the hat trick with eleven minutes left as Lake Placid’s lead grew to 5-0.
Lake Placid scored twice more, both by Natalie Flores, in the final two minutes to take a 7-0 lead at the half and ended the game in less than a minute into the second half on Velozo’s fourth goal of the night to win the game by mercy rule, 8-0.
“We are at the moment the one seed,” noted McCabe “which is awesome for us, in our previous district we were always in that play in game, it is good feeling to be number one and I think we have a genuine chance at winning.”
The Class 3A-District 9 quarterfinal game will be played on Friday, Jan. 27 and the semi final games with be on Saturday, Jan. 29 with the championship game being held on Monday, Jan. 31 all games are being played at Joe Scarborough Field in Lake Placid.