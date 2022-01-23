SEBRING — The Lake Placid Green Dragons played lights out Thursday night. Literally.
Lake Placid took home the championship trophy in the Heartland Soccer Tournament after it defeated Hardee Tuesday night followed by an 8-1 win over Sebring on Thursday.
Lake Placid’s Coach Lindsey McCabe said this is the first time her team’s won a tournament since she took over the program in 2019.
“It is super exciting,” she said with a huge smile. “I can see where we started in the beginning of the season, and even a couple years ago when I just took over, and where we have come now. It’s just a night and day situation. I’m just so lucky to have these girls.”
It’s the team’s first win over the Blue Streaks this year after it dropped both games by a combined 8-3 earlier in the season. It finished the year atoning for those. A “perfect ending” McCabe called it.
The Green Dragons jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half. But their momentum would be halted not by the Streaks but by technology as the field lights at the Highlands County Sports Complex shut off and left everyone in the dark. Only the red hue of the scoreboard reading 34:02 left on the clock provided light.
It caused a 20-minute delay for both teams. McCabe said her players took it into their own hands to keep everyone focused telling each other to keep moving and make sure the adrenaline stayed up. McCabe didn’t have to say a word.
With the lights back on and as play resumed, Mother Nature decided to get involved and bring some rain for about 10 minutes. During that and the second half, Lake Placid outscored Sebring 5-1 including an unfortunate own goal by Sebring. Zuleima “Zuli” Barajas of Lake Placid led all scorers with four goals in the game.
The girls were hungry,” McCabe said. “You could tell they didn’t want to stop there, 3-0 is a comfortable position. But they clearly didn’t want to stop there.”
Meanwhile, the Blue Streaks struggled to score without leading scorer Jackie Lackey whom Sebring lost for the remainder of the year with a knee injury. Shyann Debree scored the Blue Streaks’s lone goal of the night.
They’ll try to regroup as they experienced a bit of a back slide to end the year due to injuries. Coach T.C. Lackey believes Sebring is still a capable team even with a few pieces missing. The Blue Streaks sit as the second-ranked team in Class 4A-District 11.
The Green Dragons will now ride a three-game win streak into the postseason. Coach Lackey said this tournament provides an opportunity for teams to get games during the week before districts. Sometimes teams can even get hot and ride that momentum into the postseason.
McCabe is hoping for that outcome. As of Jan. 18, the Green Dragons are second in RPI in Class 3A-District 9, with Cardinal Mooney recently jumping to first. McCabe is interested just what teams will be playing come next weekend.
“I’m very excited to see because I think it’s going to be great competition and a great couple of games that we’ll have ahead of us,” McCabe said.