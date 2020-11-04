The South Florida State College Lady Panther Cross Country team traveled to Tallahassee last Friday, to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 8 championship. The Panthers ran the challenging Apalachee Regional Park course.
South Florida, ran in their coolest environment to date, 50 degrees at race time, had an outstanding showing placing 3 of their 6 runners in the Top 17 spots. Francesca Chillemi, led the way for the Panthers with a time of 22:03 placing her in 10th overall and was followed by Claire Darrin who came in 12th and Tatiana Mier finished in 17th to pace the Panthers. Kareli Plata, Ruby Eller and Arianna Bullington competed hard for the Panthers to help solidify the 4th place finish.
Next stop for the 13th ranked Lady Panthers will be the NJCAA National Championships in Ft. Dodge Iowa on Nov. 14th.
Coach Bobo explained, “These ladies get up, shown up, and work hard. Now the reward is at the finish line. I am excited to see what they do with the next two weeks.”