AVA MARIA — The Lady Panther Cross Country team traveled to Ave Maria for an Invitational meet this past Saturday, Oct. 3. South Florida State College (SFSC) finished 5th out of the field dominated by four year institutions.
The ladies all posted their best times of this season. Paxton Brooks Led the Lady Panthers with a time of 21:57, and 24th place overall for the 5K. Not far behind were Claire Darrin and Tatiana Mier with a 21:59 and 22:08 respectively.
The lady Panthers team time average has now dropped from 24:18 to 22:38 in last two weeks of competition.
When asked how she felt about running sub 22:00, Freshmen Paxton Brooks responded, “It’s pretty surreal to be honest. I really didn’t think I had it in me.” Posed the same question, Freshmen Claire Darrin explained, “It showed I can drop the amount of time needed to reach my PR by the end of season!”
Freshmen Francesca Chillemi, who suffered a broken foot over the summer, has bounced back tremendously by posting a 23:18. When asked after the race about her foot and the quick comeback she has made Chillemi replied, “My foot in general is feeling amazing; I am feeling great.”
“I am so happy to see them own the hard work they have put in and run with confidence to post these fastest times to date. It was a great day for Cross Country. Looking forward to building from today’s accomplishments over the next few weeks as we work toward the upcoming Region meet on October 30th in Tallahassee. ” Christi Bobo, South Florida State College Head Coach.