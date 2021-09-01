TALLAHASSEE — The Lady Panthers traveled to Tallahassee for the women’s cross country season opener hosted by Tallahassee Community College, at Apalachee Regional Park.
Apalachee is a true cross country course covering grass, gravel, clay, rolling hills and a runner favorite battle known as “The Wall”. Apalachee Park will also serve as the host site for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Cross Country (XC) and Half-Marathon National Championships in the fall of 2022.
For the Lady Panthers on Saturday, Sophomore Francesca Chillemi finished the 5k in a time of 22:39 earning her a fifth place finish. Freshman Kaitlynn Brandeberry also finished in the top ten finishing ninth in 23:31.
Chillemi and Brandeberry lead the way for the Lady Panthers third place overall team finish. Paxton Brooks and Andrea Raya rounded out the third and fourth team places, finishing in the top 20 of the 38 runner field. Jessalin Arreola finished not far behind in 21st to round out the order of finish for the Lady Panthers top five.
“These ladies have shown up and put in the work for a solid month, and their hard work paid off with a solid finish,” said South Florida’s Coach Christi Bobo. “This course is a true reflection of grit. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with them this season. I hope today’s results give each of them confidence and inspire them to keep pushing.”
The Lady Panthers are back in action on Saturday Sept. 4 as they run the Holloway short course in Lakeland. Starting time is 8:05 a.m.