AVON PARK – The South Florida State College (SFSC) Lady Panthers Volleyball Team advanced to the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Gulf District and Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) State Volleyball Championships on April 1-3 at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, Fla.
“The last two years with this team were my favorite years of playing volleyball,” said Maria Rodriguez, outside hitter for the Lady Panthers. “This team was a hard-working team throughout, and there was never a dull moment with them.”
The Lady Panthers finished in second place for the regular season to secure the No. 2 seed and were named the FCSAA State runner-up in Division 2.
“Congratulations to Coach Kim Crawford and her Lady Panthers for an outstanding effort during this year’s season and an outstanding representation of South Florida State College at the Region 8 tournament,” said Rick Hitt, athletic director at SFSC.
In tournament action, the Lady Panthers swept Florida Gateway College 3-0 on Thursday, April 1. They continued their quality play Friday, April 2 by sweeping Pasco-Hernando State College 3-0 and securing a spot in the Championship match against Gulf Coast State College. On Saturday, April 3, the Lady Panthers were defeated 3-1 by the Lady Commodores, who won the 2021 NJCAA Gulf District Championship and advanced to the NJCAA Division 2 National Tournament.
“These past two years have been my best, and not just because of the winning, but because of the ladies who made up this winning team,” said Kim Crawford, head volleyball coach at SFSC. “They are outstanding athletes, but more importantly they are extraordinary people. I loved walking into the gym to coach them. They loved to train and hit the weight room; they were true competitors. I will miss them tremendously. I’ll miss their music, dancing, and singing as well. I have been truly blessed to have had this opportunity to coach every one of them.”
