AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils repeated as the Class 4A-District 11 champions on Friday night with a 58-33 win over the DeSoto Bulldogs (12-12) at home to improve to 15-4 on the season.
“Anytime you win back to back districts it is an accomplishment,” Avon Park Head Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “I am really proud of my girls.”
Though the Red Devils won convincingly by 25 points, that was not the case in the first half as both teams went into the half tied scoring only 19 points each.
Four minutes into the game, DeSoto held a 5-3 lead before Avon Park went on an 8-1 run on baskets by DeShayla Hawthorne, Jatayvia Jackson, Kenaya Littles and a pair of free throws by Zoe Wortinger as the Red Devils took an 11-6 lead to end the first quarter.
A basket by Hawthorne and two by Wortinger increased the Red Devils lead to 11, 17-6, early in the second quarter as it appeared the rout was on. The DeSoto defense clamped down on the Red Devils’ offense, allowing only one basket the final six minutes while going on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 19 at the half.
During the halftime break, Hawthorne was presented a specially marked basketball by Coach Wortinger for scoring over a thousand points over her four year high school career.
The second half at first did not show much signs of picking up the scoring pace as two baskets by Jackson were matched by the Bulldogs as the score was tied at 23 three minutes in.
The noticeable change was that Avon Park became more active on defense and Jackson was dominating the paint, especially on the offensive side.
Over the final five minutes in the third quarter, two pass interceptions by Hawthorne and three offensive rebounds by Jackson led the Red Devils on a 13-4 to take a 36-27 lead heading into the final period.
Avon Park waited until the final stanza for their biggest offensive production as Hawthorne scored ten points and Jackson added six to the Red Devils total of 22 points while holding the Bulldogs to just six points (one 3-pointer and three free throws) to win the game 58-33.
“We really did not change to much at halftime,” noted Wortinger. “The girls just made it happen for us. I think DeSoto came out a little flat and we came out with a lot of energy.”
As for Jackson’s dominance in the paint and on the boards, Wortinger stated that the first half was really rough on her.
“We talked to her at halftime and she came out the second half playing the way she can play, she turned it around for us. She was big on the glass and got a lot of points down low for us. That was a major turning point, when the inside opened up, the outside did as well and we got running.”
Trenity Morales led DeSoto with 11 points with Symphany Hillard scoring 10 and Zeri Taylor adding 9.
Hawthorne led the Red Devils with a game high 20 points and Jackson scored 15 (13 in the second half) while Zoe Wortinger and Jamya Houston each scored 6.
With the win, the Red Devils await to find out who and where they play in the first round of the Class 4A Regional tournament.