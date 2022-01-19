AVON PARK — The Sebring Blue Streaks and Avon Park Red Devils went head-to-head on the soccer field in a rivalry match at Joe Franza Stadium. The Blue Streaks eased past the Red Devils with a final score of 6-1.
“I think we played pretty good,” said Sebring Coach T.C. Lackey. “Our last few games we have played well trying to settle into the end of the year. We are down our top two scores and Jackie (Lackey) will be out the rest of the year but Madison will hopefully be back next week.
“Defensive-wise we are doing well but offensively we have to figure out how to get the ball in. Shyann (Debree) and Ashby (Edgemon) both did well tonight. We had some good passes and looks so it is just a matter of getting the ball rolling.”
The Blue Streaks jumped into an early lead when Shyann Debree completed the hat trick within the first 10 minutes of the game putting Sebring up 3-0. Debree added another goal when she kicked from the left side 20 yards out that went sailing into the net to increase the Blue Streaks lead to 4-0 with 9:01 left in the first half.
“It was a pretty good game and I feel like we work together well as a team even though we are missing a lot of players,” said Sebring’s keeper, Jordyn Wickham. “We are always happy to beat AP. Considering we lost of players last year and it is a rebuilding year, I think we are doing really well.
“For me, I am playing a new position this year and this my first time playing goalie. As a team we want to make it as far as we can. I want to score a goal this season, I want to take a PK (penalty kick) so that’s my personal goal.”
Sebring held on to that lead going into halftime. Seven minutes into the second half Edgemon rocketed the ball from the right side of the goal past the diving Avon Park keeper furthering the Blue Streaks lead to an overwhelming 5-0. Three minutes later Edgemon charged down the right side of the field and as the goalie came out to snag the ball away, Edgemon launched the ball past the keeper expanding Sebring’s lead to 6-0 with 30:30 left in the game.
Avon Park was not going down without a fight. The Red Devils’ Erika Chavez-Iuberto kicked in a corner kick that bounced off of a Sebring defender and into the net avoiding the shutout and cutting the deficit to 6-1.
“Because of COVID we had quite a few girls out so we had to mix our team, so considering we had a mixed team I think we did pretty well,” said Avon Park Coach John Merlo. “I know Sebring is in the same boat as us so I think both teams did the best they could with having a mixture of JV and varsity players.
“We had mostly freshman on the field tonight. I thought defense did really well with our changes. Our defenders Erika and Ashley, our stopper and sweeper, we are having them play mid because they have such good ball control. I think it worked out. The whole second half we had more control of the ball when they were up there. This kind of game is for experimenting since you don’t have your main starters it is a different game.
“Our freshmen are walls with no fear and in particularly Mariah (Derwin) doesn’t flinch, she is either winning the ball or the opponent is going down. I love her physical play but we have to get more control of it. We are getting better at the right time with districts coming up. The COVID thing is the only thing I worry about and it will be that way for everybody but at least we are getting to play.”
The Red Devils made a total of five shots on goal and keeper, Jailyn Orellana, had six saves for Avon Park. The Blue Streaks had 24 shots on goal, 11 assists and the keeper, Wickham, made seven saves.
The Sebring Blue Streaks will host the Heartland Tournament this week at the Highlands County Sports Complex with Avon Park, Lake Placid and Hardee participating in the three-day event. The Heartland Tournament began Tuesday night with results unavailable at press time and will continue on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.