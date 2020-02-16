AVON PARK – After snapping a five game slide, the South Florida State College Panthers found themselves in the midst of a three game losing streak after losing a pair of games to the Lake Sumpter State College Lake Hawks at home on Friday.
The Panthers rallied back from a seven run deficit to force extra innings in the first game, only to lose in nine innings 10-9 and fell short in the second game 6-2 as they fell to 3-8-1 on the season.
In the first game, Lake Sumpter smacked four base hits and took advantage of an error to score four runs. They extended that lead to seven runs when Keirstyn Kohlmaier belted a three run homer over the left centerfield fence to put the Lake Hawks up 7-0 after five innings.
South Florida State College fought back in the bottom of the sixth, aided by five walks, a single by Corrin Flajole and several wild pitches that manufactured five runs for the Panthers to slice the Lake Hawks lead to two at 7-5 heading into the seventh inning.
The Panthers tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, a leadoff double by Allison Wagle into right-centerfield and singles by Jane’a Mobley, Alexandra Garcia and Baileigh Ehrlich plated two runs to tie the game at 7, forcing extra inning.
After a scoreless eighth inning, Lake Sumpter posted three runs in the top of the ninth, most of the damage done by Jennifer Bryant with a double into left-centerfield to make the score 10-7.
The Panther nearly matched the three spot when with a homerun by Garcia over the left-centerfield fence to bring the Panthers to within one at 10-9.
The Panther were unable to push the tying run across the plate, falling short in their comeback, 10-9, in game one.
The Panthers fell behind early again in Game 2 as Lake Sumpter scored three times in the first and another in the second to take a 4-0 lead.
South Florida State College broke up the shutout in the bottom of the fourth with a run produced on base hits by Allison Wagle and Corrin Flajole to make the score 4-1.
This time there would be no comeback as the Lake Hawks added two runs in the fifth inning to stretch their lead to 6-1. They held that lead until the seventh inning when the Panthers scored once more on a sacrifice fly to make the final score 6-2.
The Panthers hosted Pasco-Hernando State College on Saturday and host Miami Dade College on Monday at 5 p.m. before traveling to Clermont to play Lake Sumpter again on Friday.