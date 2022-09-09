SEBRING – Bassmaster Magazine just released their selection of the “100 Best Bass Lakes” in the United States and the nearly 27,000-acre Lake Istokpoga, which covers parts of Sebring and Lake Placid, made the list. Istokpoga was named second Best Bass Lake in Florida and the third Best Bass Lake in the Southeastern U.S.

According to Bassmasters, if Fellsmere wasn’t on absolute fire this year, a case could be made for Lake Istokpoga to be the best in the Sunshine State. Bassmaster rated Lake Istokpoga ahead of well-known fisheries, such as the Harris Chain, Dale Hollow, Rodman, Okeechobee, Lake Toho, Chicamauga Lake.

