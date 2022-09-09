SEBRING – Bassmaster Magazine just released their selection of the “100 Best Bass Lakes” in the United States and the nearly 27,000-acre Lake Istokpoga, which covers parts of Sebring and Lake Placid, made the list. Istokpoga was named second Best Bass Lake in Florida and the third Best Bass Lake in the Southeastern U.S.
According to Bassmasters, if Fellsmere wasn’t on absolute fire this year, a case could be made for Lake Istokpoga to be the best in the Sunshine State. Bassmaster rated Lake Istokpoga ahead of well-known fisheries, such as the Harris Chain, Dale Hollow, Rodman, Okeechobee, Lake Toho, Chicamauga Lake.
“We are thrilled to see Lake Istokpoga once again recognized for its fantastic trophy bass fishing,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the destination’s marketing organization Visit Sebring. “This ranking shows how just how strong the bass fishing is and continues to be on Lake Istokpoga.”
Congratulations are due to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Highlands County, and the other organizations responsible for the lake’s maintenance as well as the guides, bass tournament directors and others who fish the lake and take care of their catch.
Each year, Bassmaster Magazine lists the top 100 bass lakes in the U.S. and breaks the list down into regional ratings. The complete rankings can be found on Bassmaster.com.
