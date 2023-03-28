LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons are on a little bit of a roll to start their second half.
After a wild 1-0 win over Hardee Tuesday, Lake Placid High School baseball picked up 15-0 and 14-0 victories over Westwood (Fort Pierce) and Moore Haven on Thursday and Friday. Those three wins have the Green Dragons back to an even record (6-6) for the first time since they started the season.
MJ Hough struck out 11 Panther batters on Thursday while giving up no hits, walking two and hitting another in four innings. Meanwhile, Donovan Lusby (eight) and Jeremiah Mulligan (two) combined for 10 punchouts against Moore Haven on Friday. That’s led to a whopping 35 strikeouts in 16 innings of work by Green Dragon pitching in three games.
Shortstop Eli Ming has a combined eight runs scored over his last two contests with four apiece against both opponents. He leads the team and Class 3A District 7 in runs scored with 23. According to MaxPreps, that figure is good enough to lead all of Class 3A as well.
It should be worth noting, however, their last two opponents are a combined 1-10 this season. This comes after Lake Placid played a rugged front half of a season featuring teams either over or just under .500 in 2023.
The Green Dragons are set to take on Westwood again at home on today before facing Discovery High School on Friday. Lake Placid’s next five games will be at home.