LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons are on a little bit of a roll to start their second half.

After a wild 1-0 win over Hardee Tuesday, Lake Placid High School baseball picked up 15-0 and 14-0 victories over Westwood (Fort Pierce) and Moore Haven on Thursday and Friday. Those three wins have the Green Dragons back to an even record (6-6) for the first time since they started the season.

