LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder didn’t exactly have the happiest of birthdays on the volleyball court Tuesday night.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons were down their two senior captains and fell to the DeSoto County Bulldogs 3-1 in the second of back-to-back home contests. Bauder’s team is now 1-6 after starting the season 5-0.
The Green Dragons found themselves trailing early in the first set after a five-point service run by the Bulldogs’ Brooke Zolkos. An error by Zolkos gave Lake Placid its first point as both teams spent the next few points trading service errors. Thanks to another Bulldog run and another trading of points, the Green Dragons trailed 13-6.
Lake Placid clawed their way back into the set thanks to a flurry of service runs by Hermonie Boudreau, Jenna Walker, Paige Person and Alanah Hills. Person’s four-point run that included multiple aces gave Lake Placid the lead while Hills got a few aces herself and a pair of Brooke Walker kills finished off the first set 25-19.
In the second set, DeSoto found themselves with an advantage again thanks to five kills, an ace and a block had them leading 7-3. Lake Placid knotted the set up at 8-8 and even took the lead at 10-9 but DeSoto rattled off four straight points for a 13-10 lead. Two kills and an ace following a service error made it 16-11 Bulldogs.
A Brooke Walker kill got Lake Placid the ball back at 18-13 and Person again went to work at the service line. She put on a seven-point service run to get Lake Placid in the lead 20-18. Both teams traded points until a service error by Hills and a DeSoto ace coming out of a timeout tied Set 2 up at 21.
An attack error by Brook Walker from the left pin went wide and gave the Bulldogs a 22-21 lead as Bauder called a timeout immediately after. A kill by Brooke off DeSoto blockers’ hands coming out of it tied the set back up.
The Green Dragons couldn’t muster anything else to take the set. A Bulldog kill from the right pin then DeSoto won a joust at the middle of the net against Majeenay Bryant for a 24-22 lead. An attack error by Brooklynne Doty sealed the second frame and tied the match at one set apiece.
On top of that, the Green Dragons lost their starting libero in Hermonie Boudreau to an apparent leg injury. Already down Taylor Walker and Zuleima Barajas, the injury forced a change in Lake Placid’s rotations.
The third set started with the Bulldogs again taking the lead. But Person’s third service run of the match narrowed the gap and got Lake Placid back in it. As the teams exchanged possession on multiple occasions, the gap was never greater than two points.
That is until the set was tied at 17. With Taylor Shaver at the service line, DeSoto ripped off seven straight points for a 24-17 lead. The Green Dragons tried to fight back and made it 24-19 but a service error by Hills gave the set and the match lead to the Bulldogs.
DeSoto pulled away around the midpoint of the fourth set. A mini run at 15-13 made it 18-13 Bulldogs. They then outscored the Green Dragons 7-3 in the final 10 points including six of the last seven to claim the match.
According to Bauder, one of the big issues with Lake Placid was working with so much youth on the court plus the loss of the libero changed the dynamic as well. She felt like her team was playing up-and-down emotionally; hanging onto points or calls made by officials. They have to be able to move on quickly in a sport like this.
“If we can do that and we can stay even-keeled and work on not letting a team score more than two points in a row…if they get the ball, we have to side out we cannot let those big runs get in the way because we get into a deep hole and then we have to fight so hard to get out and at the end they’re exhausted because mentally it’s a tough game,” Bauder said.
After losing Boudreau, Bauder felt like the Green Dragons did a good job adjusting and hanging tough with the new dynamic on the court the injury created.
“It wasn’t like we lost her and they came in and demolished us,” said Bauder. “We just have to clean some things up and we have to go with the flow and put the ball away. We’re having struggles putting the ball away.”
Although serve receive was a problem for Lake Placid all night as the Green Dragons struggled to communicate on receptions and passes.
The injury also forced freshman Emily Tharp in at libero. Bauder said she did well adjusting to the sudden change.
“Emily is still very raw as a libero so her reading a hitter, knowing shoulders and when to adjust and move,” Bauder added. “She started getting it toward the end, but it was tough for her at first. She’s started to get frustrated and that’s a big deal too. But she hung tough she got her serve receive in and so I was happy with her…”
Another player forced to make a change was Person who Bauder tagged as player of the game. In Bauder’s eyes, Person did a great job playing in both the back and front rows for Lake Placid with almost no time as a back row player this season. She was instrumental in Lake Placid’s scoring too as the team went on multiple runs with her at the service line. Person missed a lot of time due to quarantine so seeing her make all kinds of plays with such limited experience was big.
Now the Green Dragons will look to regroup as it’s been a rough stretch for them with just one win in their last seven matches plus a weekend tournament looming. For Bauder, she wants to see her team play with more confidence and balanced emotions. They need to know they are capable of coming back in sets on a regular basis so it’s not right to hang their heads when they get down.
Lake Placid doesn’t have the luxury of playing the teams in its district due to its schedule already being set. That’s why it’s important the Green Dragons play with confidence.
“We’ve got to get these wins in order to be seeded higher in districts otherwise we’ll have to play our way through from the bottom up.”