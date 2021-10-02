LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Swim and Dive Team celebrated their Seniors in grand fashion with a victory over the Avon Park Red Devils, winning seventeen of the twenty-four events in a highly competitive meet on Thursday night in Lake Placid.
The Lake Placid Girls won the 200 Medley Relay, the team consisting of Reagon Lightsey, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc won with a time of 2:03.40. Avon Park’s team of Kendal Lambert, Hollie Myers, Nicole McGrath and Madison Talley shaved seven seconds off their time to finish second at 2:19.99.
Lake Placid’s Tyler Baker, Charlie Arseneau, Eli Ming and Daniel Maulden took first in the Boys 200 Medley at 1:50.59.
Lightsey won the Girls 200 Freestyle for Lake Placid, cutting her time by thirteen and a half seconds with a time of 2:16.18.
Kent Clark scored the first win for Avon Park in the Boys 200 Freestyle, slicing nearly two second off his time to finish at 2:15.37, beating teammate Luke McGrath, who finished second at 2:16.68.
Lambert got Avon Park their second win of the evening with a win in the 200 Medley at 2:44.05.
Lake Placid won the next three events before heading into diving as Tyler Bake won the Boys 200 Medley with a time of 2:13.96, while Brooke Moon and Daniel Maulden each won their respective 50 Freestyle, Brooke at 28.49 and Maulden post a best of 23.73.
Avon Park swept the diving the Madison Talley taking first with a score of 173.40 and Dorian Taylor tallying 207.55 points.
Lake Placid came back from the diving portion to win the next four swimming events as Chloe Leblanc won the 100 Butterfly at 1:08.84 and Eli Ming won the boys 100 Butterfly at 1:08.11.
Lake Placid also won both 100 Freestyle events as Chelsea Leblanc finished first at 1:01.75 for the girls and Tyler Baker won for the boys at 52.79.
Avon Park snapped Lake Placid’s four event winning streak as they posted wins in both the girls and boys 500 Freestyle. For the girl, Kendal Lambert won with a time of 6:42.21 and Luke McGrath won the boys at 6:06.78, seven second faster than teammate Marco Montanez, who finished second at 6:14.00.
Lake Placid’s Lightsey, Stam Lilly, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc won the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:51.72 and the boys Zach Ward, Keith Sigrist, Maulden and Baker won with a time of 1:36.85.
Avon Park and Lake Placid split the Backstroke as Lightsey easily won with a time of 1:10.62 and even though Lake Placid’s Will Waldron posted a best at 1:05.48, Avon Park’s Will Barden shaved his time by 1.72 seconds to edge out Waldron by .16 seconds to win with a time of 1:05.32.
Lake Placid won the final four events, taking both in the 100 Breaststroke and 400 Freestyle Relay. In the Breaststroke, Brooke Moon placed first with a 1:20.22 and Daniel Maulden for the boys with 1:09.80 (cutting six seconds off his seed time) for first place.
Patti Sapp, Brooke Moon, Ashlynn Cole and Lily Stam won the Girls 400 Freestyle at 4:24.70. Eli Ming, Zach Ward, Charlie Arseneau and Will Waldron won the boys at 3:51.25.
Both schools, as well as Sebring, will be competing in the Hardee Invitational today (Saturday).