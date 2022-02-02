LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Boys Soccer team advanced to the Class 3A District 9 championship game with a 4-1 win over the Avon Park Red Devils on Monday night at Joe Scarborough Stadium in Lake Placid.
The two teams played to a scoreless stalemate for the first thirty-three minutes of the first half as Avon Park held a slight possession advantage for the first six minutes and the Green Dragons slowly shifted the possession advantage to themselves.
Seven minutes into the game, Lake Placid missed three opportunities to score in a five minute span, the first being a center pass in front of the Avon Park net with the shot soaring high, the second a minute later on a breakaway up the middle by Adrian Mojica that was blocked by Avon Park goalkeeper Wesley Hair and the third on a 30 yard freekick by Mojica that missed wide right.
The two teams traded a few shot attempts over the next thirteen minutes with Avon Park’s Thomas Guzman-Gomez missing wide right on a 30 yard freekick, then Lake Placid countered with a cross pass attempt by Max Troutman to Edvin Reyes that was intercepted by Wesley Hair in front of the net.
Avon Park missed a 25 yard freekick and Lake Placid had a 10 yard shot go wide left as both teams remained scoreless with seven minutes left in the first half.
Lake Placid broke the scoreless tie with 6:38 left in the half when Nevin Wagner was able to work the ball up the middle in traffic, found an opening from ten yards out to kick a grounder into the left side of the net to put the Green Dragons up 1-0.
Lake Placid nearly scored again less than a minute later as their shot attempt skimmed the top of the goal and went out of bounds to keep the score 1-0 at the half.
The second half was much different than the first as three goals were scored in under five minutes.
Lake Placid took a 2-0 lead off a corner kick and a header by Edvin Reyes, Avon Park answered 19 seconds later on a goal by Omar Valencia-Calixtro to make the score 2-1.
Lake Placid regained their two goal lead less than a minute later on Reyes second goal, a 15 yarder into the right side of the net to make the score 3-1.
Lake Placid added another goal with 19:31 left in the game on a pass from the middle by Adrian Mojica to Max Troutman on the left side, from ten yards out, Troutman kicked a laser that glanced off the arms of the Avon Park goalkeeper into the right side of the net to make the final score 4-1.
With the win, Lake Placid (10-4-2) will host the Cardinal Mooney Cougars (4-9-3) on Thursday night at Joe Scarborough Stadium in Lake Placid with a 7:30 start time.