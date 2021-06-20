FROSTPROOF – The Lake Placid Angel All-Star softball team had a rough start on Friday night in Frostproof in the Dixie Angel District 5 Softball Tournament in a 14-0 loss to Fort Meade.
“We just could not get over the jitters” said Lake Placid Coach Marc Baugh. “We will have to go home, hydrate and get ready for tomorrow, it may be a long day.”
Fort Meade led off the game with a walk. A soft liner to Lake Placid shortstop Jayunika Olds for the first out was quickly followed by a groundball single hit by Fort Meade’s N. Pinkston that took a bad hop over the second baseman’s shoulder.
Two walks forced in a run to give Fort Meade a 1-0 lead with one out and two walks with the bases loaded with two outs brought in two runs as Fort Meade took a 3-0 first inning lead.
Walks continued to plague Lake Placid in the second inning as three walks loaded the bases with no outs. For the second time in the game, S. Cornelius lined out to Lake Placid shortstop Jayunika Olds, this time a throwing error to pick off the runner at first allowed two runs to score as Fort Meade took a 5-0 lead after two innings.
Fort Meade blew the game up in the third inning, base hits by V. Estrada and S. Goodson and a couple of throwing errors gave Fort Meade an 8-0 lead with one out.
With bases loaded and two outs, S. Pinkston delivered the knockout punch with a solid line drive that made it past the Lake Placid outfield for an inside the park grandslam homerun as Fort Meade extended their lead to 12-0.
Fort Meade added two more runs to make the final score 14-0.
Offensively, Lake Placid struggled at the plate against Fort Meade’s N. Pinkston, who struck out eight of the nine batter she faced.
Both teams faced each other again on Saturday morning with Fort Meade needing to win once and Lake Placid needing to win twice.
In the Belles District 5 Tournament, Okeechobee forfeited Friday night to give Sebring the win. Both teams were scheduled to play again on Saturday, with Sebring needing to win once and Okeechobee needing to win twice.