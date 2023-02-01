FORT MEADE – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Girls Soccer team (11-2-2) advances to the Class 3A-District 6 Championship game with a 3-0 win over the Frostproof Bulldogs (7-8-2) on Monday night. It will be the first time in four years that Lake Placid has made it to the Championship game and also the first time under Lake Placid Coach Lindsey McCabe

“I am extremely excited about playing in the championship,” said McCabe “it has been nine years I have been with Lake Placid, we have not been in the district championship in the last four, since I have been head coach, so the seniors were my freshmen when I took over the program, so I am super proud of them and excited that we are nearing the finish line.”

