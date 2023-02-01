FORT MEADE – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Girls Soccer team (11-2-2) advances to the Class 3A-District 6 Championship game with a 3-0 win over the Frostproof Bulldogs (7-8-2) on Monday night. It will be the first time in four years that Lake Placid has made it to the Championship game and also the first time under Lake Placid Coach Lindsey McCabe
“I am extremely excited about playing in the championship,” said McCabe “it has been nine years I have been with Lake Placid, we have not been in the district championship in the last four, since I have been head coach, so the seniors were my freshmen when I took over the program, so I am super proud of them and excited that we are nearing the finish line.”
The first half was mainly a stalemate with a slight edge going to Lake Placid who took four quality shots to Frostproof’s one during the first 32 minutes of a scoreless game.
Lake Placid’s Natalie Velozo (10) broke the scoring drought with a breakaway up the middle, passing several Frostproof defenders and heading straight for the Frostproof goalkeeper before taking the five yard shot into the center of the net to give the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead that they would take into half time.
“Monday are not my favorite day to play because you don’t have that day before to practice, the first half we were off a little bit, at halftime we figured out what we needed to change and they clearly proved that in the second half.”
The effects of those changes materialized after the 20 minute water break in which Lake Placid had the ball on a throw in. Velozo received the throw in and pushed the ball deep down the right side before passing to the center to Natalie Flores. Flores redirected the pass for a five yard goal into the left side of the net to put the Green Dragons up 2-0 with 19:46 left in the game.
Lake Placid scored 16 seconds later when Velozo intercepted a Frostproof pass and broke down the middle right side before taking a 15 yard shot that went over the Bulldogs keeper’s head for her second goal of the game that gave Lake Placid a 3-0 lead with 19:30 left.
The Lake Placid defense held Frostproof in check and scoreless to win the first round of the district tournament 3-0 and advance to the championship game against Fort Meade, who beat Avon Park in the late game 6-1.
“No changes position wise,” added McCabe “hopefully we get a day to practice and get the little touches we need to work on, hopefully master it in a day and get ready for the winner of this game (Avon Park and Fort Meade).”
Lake Placid beat Fort Meade in the first matchup of the season 2-0 and played to a 0-0 tie the second time these two teams met. The championship game will be tonight in Fort Meade with a 6:30 p.m. start.