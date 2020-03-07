With our games cancelled on Wednesday February 26th for threatening weather we have three play dates to recap here, starting with the match-ups on Monday the 24th. Lake Placid Marine advanced their winning streak to six games with a 23-11 victory over Seminole Tire. For the Mariners, Ted Griffith logged six hits with 2 doubles and 2 home runs, while their four hit club included Dick Cook (double, HR), Elston Hedges (double), Craig Ervin (Triple) and Jim Nicolet. Lee Maule added three doubles. The Tiremen were led by Chuck Loeser (double) with four hits aided by Dan Rasmussen and Bill Scrase each with three.
Lakeside Dermatology topped Conley Insurance 20–11. For The Skins, Paul Marcellus hit for the circuit and manager Darrel Richards added four hits of his own. Their three hit club consisted of Jeff Lindskoog (2 doubles), Ron Gary (double), Larry Laux, Mo Pier and Ross Anderson. The Insurancemen were led by Ron Kilburn who went 4-for-4, and Brian Heaphy and Tom McNally who had a double and two singles each.
On the third field, Miller’s Air Conditioning came out on top 27–14 over Central Security. The Air team was paced by Richard Rucker (6-for-6), Bill Gallagher (double) and Cliff Bluml had five hits apiece with Norm Grubbs (double, triple) adding four more. The productive three hit club included Marty McKee (double, triple), Frank Menendez (triple), Bill Martin (2 doubles) and George Hartman (2 doubles). For The Securitymen, Chet Johnson and Jim Radcliff (double) had four hits each. Richard Rivera-Ortiz hit a round tripper while their three hit club consisted of Harold Baucom, Jack Smith, Gary Steeves, and Chuck Totten. The game looked like it was getting a lot closer, in the bottom of the third the Security guys had the bases loaded with no one out and one run across, but a Second-First-Home triple play put a quick end to the threat.
On to this week’s play. Monday found first place Lake Placid Marine putting their winning streak on the line against second place Lakeside Dermatology and fighting their way to a 19-15 victory. The Mariners Lee Maule (double, triple) could not be stopped with five hits. Right behind him with four hits each were Craig Ervin (double), Ron Melia (double, triple), Bill Todd (double), Tom Ashley, and Dick Cook. The Skin specialists were paced by Paul Marcellus (triple, HR) and Don Cunningham each with four hits. Three hits were logged by Ron Hanisch, Steve Frye, and Denny Mathew.
In the Seminole Tire vs. Miller’s Air Conditioning battle for second place the ‘Noles couldn’t get their bats working and fell to MAC 22–5. The Airmen punched out a lot of hits, Richard Rucker and Bill Martin both went 5-for-6 with a double each. Manager Gene Welbaum helped with four hits, while Norm Grubbs, Cliff Bluml, Frank Menendez, Bill Gallagher, and Bob Fox chipped in with three apiece. The ‘Noles Chuck Loeser (double) was 4-for-4 and Dana Amundson logged 3 hits. Manager Doug Jolman, batting for an injured teammate, made the box score with a hit of his own.
In Monday’s final matchup it was a slugfest with Central Security ending up on top over Conley Insurance 23–20. The Alarmists got five hits from Gary Steeves, coming in with four each were Chet Johnson (double), Dana Hurlbut (double), and Cisco Hernandez. Adding three hits apiece were Richard Rivera-Ortiz (double) and Paul Brand. The Insurers also came out swinging with Ron Kilburn (2 doubles) going 6 for 6. Tom McNally (triple, 2 doubles) and Brian Heaphy had four each while the three hit club was Tom Trapman (triple), Mark Milia (double), Mark Roth, Phil Lucas, and Stan Schuham.
On Wednesday Central Security ended Lake Placid Marine’s winning streak with a 16–15 ten inning upset. Chet Johnson (double), Gary Steeves, and Dana Hurlbut paced The Securitymen with four hits each. Adding three hits apiece were Chuck Totten (2 doubles), Richard Rivera-Ortiz, Cisco Hernandez, Don Bucher, and Harold Baucom. The Mariners Bill Todd (double) had four hits.
Lakeside Dermatology held off Seminole Tire 16–12. Don Cunningham went 4-for-4 for The Skins. Jeff Lindskoog, Ron Hanisch, and Larry Laux had three hits each while Paul Marcellus added a 4-bagger. The ‘Noles Chuck Loeser showed his defensive skills with a highlight reel catch at second base while also knocking one out of the park as one of his three hits. Dan Rasmussen logged three more hits for The ‘Noles.
On the third field, Miller’s Air Conditioning crept up to a tie for second with a 20–9 victory over Conley Insurance. MAC was led with four hits by Frank Menendez and Rudy Pribble. Norm Grubbs, Bill Gallagher (double), George Hartman (double), and Gene Welbaum each contributed three hits. Conley’s three hit club was Mitch Dallen (2 doubles), Brian Heaphy, and Ron Kilburn.
Three weeks remain in our schedule (7 games because of a make-up game) with the standings very tight. Lake Placid Marine has sole possession of first place with Lakeside Dermatology and Miller’s Air Conditioning tied for second one game back. Seminole Tire is two games out of first with Central Security one game behind them. Conley Insurance is five games behind the leader.
Games are played Mondays and Wednesdays at Highland’s Sports Complex starting at 11:00 a.m. Visit our league website at www.lpsoftball.com for additional information and photos.