LAKE PLACID — Monday, Conley Insurance scored 4 runs in the last inning to defeat Lakeside Dermatology 14-10. Kelly McMillen celebrated his birthday a day early going 4 for 4 with a home run to seal the victory for Conley. Brian Wilson knocked in 3 runs with a triple for Conley also. Manager, Rudy Pribble, was 3 for 3 as was teammate George Hartman. Not to be out done, Dan Rasmussen was 4 for 4. Bob Fahnestock was 3 for 3 for Lakeside.
Central Security used an 8 run 2nd inning to go ahead of Miller’s Central Air 11-10. Central held on to the lead the rest of the game earning a 32-19 victory. The big blow in the 2nd inning came from Ron Kilburn who smashed a grand slam home run. Jim Lauzon had a triple, 2 doubles, a single and was walked intentionally to slow down his hot bat. Jeff Stanley had a home run, 2 doubles, a single and a sacrifice in the game. Frank King was 5 for 5 in the game. Miller’s Richard Rucker was 4 for 4 with a double.
Lake Placid Marine downed LP Title Co. 22-18. Several batters had a perfect hitting night in the game. Bill DeStefano, Craig Ervin, John Canfield and Jim Guild all batted a 1000. Jim Polatty had a triple and a double and Lee Sonnenberg slugged a triple for LP Title Co.
Wednesday Lake Placid Marine, for a second game in a row, put on a hitting parade as they downed Miller’s Central Air 26-15. Hitting 1000 for LP Marine were Woody Woodworth, Gary Steeves, Richard Rivera, Ken Elston and Bill DeStefano. Elston Hedges was 5 for 5 for Miller’s.
LP Title Co. put it to Conley Insurance 28-10. Paul Marcellus was 6 for 6. Gary (the Tank) Tankersley once again smashed the round ball all around the field going 5 for 5 with a triple. Chuck Totten was 4 for 4 with a triple. Lee Sonnenberg was 5 for 6 with a triple. Jim Polatty was 4 for 5 with a triple. Conley’s Dan Ramussen smashed a home run.
Central Security used 9 runs in the first 2 innings to hold on and beat Lakeside Dermatology 14-6. Frank Menendez hit a triple, double and single and teammate Jim Lauzon had 2 doubles and a triple to lead the Central hitting parade. Dick Cook had a nice triple for Lakeside.
For more information about the league, please visit www.lpsoftball.com.