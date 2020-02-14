A new team has entered the playoff race in Lake Placid Senior Softball. By virtue of winning three games this week, Lake Placid Marine has vaulted into the championship hunt.
In Monday action, teams played six inning doubleheaders to compensate for a January weather cancellation. Lake Placid Marine swept their twinbill over Miller Air by scores of 14-5 and 11-5. The Mariners’ Dick Cook, Ken Elston (double), Kelly McMillen, Ron Melia, and Bill Todd each had three hits in the first game, with Melia and Lee Maule repeating the feat in the second. Norm Grubbs and Bill Martin each registered four combined hits for Miller.
Seminole Tire also recorded a sweep by twice defeating Conley Insurance 18-17 and 20-13. Hitting stars for the ‘Noles included Dave Londo with a home run, Dan Rasmussen and Chuck Loeser (4 doubles, triple) with seven knock each, and winning pitcher Bob Roth (double, triple) with six. Leading Conley was Mitch Dallen with seven hits and Brian Heaphy (double) with six. Tom McNally slugged two doubles and two triples.
Central Security defeated Lakeside Dermatology 13-11 in its opener, with The Skinmen taking the nightcap 21-15. The combined Five Hit Club for The Securitymen included Cisco Hernandez (home run), owner Dana Hurlbut, Jim Radcliff (3 doubles), and Richard Rivera (double). For Lakeside, Ron Hanisch and Denny Mathew homered, Don Cunningham tallied seven singles, while Jeff Lindskoog and Paul Marcellus each slammed four doubles.
In Wednesday action, Lake Placid Marine (6-5) continued its winning ways with a 28-22 triumph over Lakeside Dermatology (6-5). Lee Maule (triple) and Jim Nicolet paced The Mariners with five hits apiece, Elston Hedges, Ted Griffith, and Craig Ervin went deep, and Dick Cook launched two doubles. Don Cunningham (2 doubles), Paul Marcellus (2 doubles, triple), and Steve Frye (2 doubles) all had five hit days for Lakeside. Jeff Lindskoog (2 doubles) and Ron Hanisch added four hits each.
Conley Insurance (5-6) tripped up Central Security (5-6) 17-16. Ron Kilburn homered twice for the winners, Tom McNally added another, and Stan Schuham clubbed two doubles. Richard Rivera (double), pitcher Garry Snyder, and Chuck Totten had four hit games for Central.
Rudy Pribble’s pinpoint pitching led Miller Air (4-7) to a 16-3 win over first place Seminole Tire (7-4). Bill Gallagher slugged two doubles and Norm Grubbs, Richard Rucker, and Cliff Bluml added two baggers for The Airmen. Dave LeHue with four hits and Chuck Loeser with a homer were the only bright spots for The ‘Noles.
As the records indicate, the race for the trophy is tight at the midway point of the season. For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com.