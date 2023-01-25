SEBRING — On Monday no games were scheduled as the teams were off in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Wednesday, Lake Placid Marine downed Conley Insurance 18-16. Ron Hanisch, Ron Kilburn, Jim Polatty and Jim Thomson all went 4 for 4 for LP Marine. Don Cunningham was 3 for 3. Dan Rasmussen was 5 for 5 for Conley Insurance.
Lakeside Dermatology downed Miller’s Central Air 17-12. Mark Milia had a single, a double and a triple for Lakeside and Frank Menendez socked a home run. Bill Martin was 4 for 4 for Miller’s and teammate Jim Ward knocked one out of the park for a grand slam.
Central Security held off LP Title Co. 12-8. Richard Rivera was 3 for 3 for Central Security and Cisco Hernandez slugged 2 doubles in the game. Wild Bill DeStefano lived up to his name leading off for LP Title and went 4 for 4.