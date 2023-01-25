Main Photo

Roland Puebla throws the ball during a recent game.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — On Monday no games were scheduled as the teams were off in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Wednesday, Lake Placid Marine downed Conley Insurance 18-16. Ron Hanisch, Ron Kilburn, Jim Polatty and Jim Thomson all went 4 for 4 for LP Marine. Don Cunningham was 3 for 3. Dan Rasmussen was 5 for 5 for Conley Insurance.

Recommended for you