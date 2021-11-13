LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons opened up their home schedule with a 4-0 win over the Hardee Wildcats. They scored four goals for the second time in as many games this season as the victory moved them to 2-0.
The first half started out with fairly even possession by both teams with neither controlling the ball in their respective attacking halves of the field more than the other. Lake Placid was able to break through early in the first 20 minutes of the first half thanks to a pair of goals from Adrian Mojica.
Even with the 2-0 lead, Lake Placid’s Head Coach Alix Jolicoeur did express some concern with how the offense operated during the game.
“There is concern because we’re a team that likes to move the ball around,” Jolicoeur said. “We actually didn’t do that (in) the first half.”
Despite that, the offense overall isn’t a cause for worry. That more lies with the defense and its freshman sweeper Carlos Orozco. However, Jolicoeur praised the young player and said the defense stepped up in the first half when the Green Dragons couldn’t maintain possession of the ball.
That became even more important in the second half when Hardee seemed to win the possession battle and had multiple attempts at getting at least one goal. The biggest threat to the shutout and lead in the second half was set pieces.
The Green Dragons had to defend a number of corner kicks in the second half to ensure the Wildcats. Hardee couldn’t get back in the game.
“We work on some of these plays, how to defend set pieces,” Jolicoeur said. “And I always share with them (that) 75 percent of goals that score is from a dead ball. So we put a lot of focus on set pieces.”
Meanwhile, Mojica earned his hat trick and Edvin Reyes supplied a goal around the middle portion of the second half to really pull away. Mojica finished with his three goals on four shots plus an assist to lead the team with seven points while Fernando Hernandez notched two assists.
All four of Lake Placid’s goals came from the forward position in Mojica and Reyes. Jolicoeur said their goals mostly came on breaks or counter attacks. In his eyes, the forwards are just doing their job and scoring for the team.
Next up for Lake Placid is a home matchup with the Sebring Blue Streaks. Sebring will come in on Tuesday for the cross-county rivalry.
“That’s one of our rivalries,” Jolicoeur said. “So we always look forward to having Sebring here, and I’m sure it’s going to be a challenging game as well. Every game is a challenge here.”