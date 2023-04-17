The town of Lake Placid is known for two things – caladiums and murals. Add to that short list “Carlyn Bobo, the girl who ran the Boston Marathon.”
Bobo is an 18-year-old track phenom and member of the Lake Placid High School girls track team. In her first year of eligibility, she will compete in one of the most prestigious races in all of long distance running.
On Monday, April 17, she will become one of 40,000 runners, all trying to tame the 26.2-mile beast that is the marathon. In her midst will be the most elite long distance runners in the world.
“This will be my third marathon and first at Boston,” Bobo said.
“Leading up to a marathon, the furthest you typically run is 20 miles. There’s different variations of weekly mileage. The highest I’ve run is 65 miles. Some people train at 40 miles and some go as high as 80 miles. It really just depends on the person,” she said.
A marathon is perhaps more a test of the will than a desire to actually win the race. Merely crossing the finish line is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of.
“Some people are shocked that I run marathons at such a young age. Even some college coaches talk to me about it and say I shouldn’t run marathons because they’re so hard on your body.
“In order to compete at Boston, you must be at least 18 years old and run a qualifying time on a Boston qualifying course,” Bobo explained.
The course can be anywhere but it has to meet Boston qualifying standards. After running, you must go online and submit your age and your time. Then it has to be verified that you actually ran that time at that course.
“For my age group the qualifying time was 3 hours and 30 minutes. My age group is 35 years old and under, so it’s a really large group. Typically the elite runners are in their 20’s.
“I started track in ninth grade but I originally started running 5ks (3 miles) when I was 8 years old,” Bobo said.
“She’s a rock star,” said Bobo’s track coach Alicen Burnett. “Anything we ask Carlyn to do, she’ll jump in and do it. She’ll give anything a shot.
“In the state of Florida, Carlyn is ranked No. 30 for the 2 mile and No. 31 in the mile. “She’s No.1 in Highlands County,” Burnett said with a laugh.
“She runs with the boys so she gets competition from them. From the girls, there’s not a lot of competition until maybe the end of the year when we’re at the district level of competition. Sometimes there will be someone right on her heels then, but around here it’s mostly just Carlyn,” the coach stated.
This year Bobo is focusing on the mile and 2 mile. She has also run the 800 meter in the past. She holds the school record in all three of events. She recently broke her own school record in the 2 mile with a time of 11 minutes, 41 seconds.
“She’s ahead of everybody by two minutes in the 2 mile and 30 seconds ahead in the mile,” Burnett said.