LAKE PLACID — Wednesday was National Signing Day and all across America football players had their dreams come true and that was no different for Lake Placid’s Will Taylor. After years of hard work and dedication Taylor signed a scholarship to play for the Warner University Royals in Lake Wales.
“I am extremely excited,” said Will Taylor. “I had several schools looking at me but by the end of the first semester of the school year, I realized my grades were not going to be up to par. I had to work my butt off through Christmas break and into January. It was really hard and really tough and I didn’t think I would get an offer from anyone but luckily a few schools came through the last minute, including Warner. Warner was always a top choice for me and they came through with an offer.”
Taylor decided on Warner because it is close to home and it is faith based.
“A lot of the schools that I looked at were really nice but didn’t focus on faith,” added Taylor. “I’ve always been diehard Southern Baptist and will be until the day I die. I am always a follower of Jesus Christ and I felt like Warner would help me grow in my faith, family and football. Being so close to home means a lot to me because I am an only child. It means the world to me.”
The campus tour took Taylor by surprise.
“Warner was a lot nicer than I thought it would be, I kind of thought it was a lower-end place,” Taylor said. “When I went there, everything was high end, new and really nice. The people there were nice and genuinely seemed to like that I was there. The coaches and players were amazing.
“They had a player panel while I was there and they came out and said ‘it is hard for us to get in trouble, we go to Wal-Mart for fun.’ I said I have been doing that since I was 6 years old so it is not a big difference for me. It was a brotherhood there, I loved the coaching staff and they were extremely supportive.”
Taylor said he will be hitting the weight room and eat a lot before heading to college.
“My parents have been my biggest support,” added Taylor. “I would not be able to do anything without them. I am ready to get out of the nest and I am excited. Lake Wales is slightly bigger but still close enough my parents can come watch my games.”
Lake Placid Coach Carl White is extremely proud of Taylor.
“I am extremely proud, this is huge for Will and his family,” said White. “It is always cool to see a young man’s dream come true. He has always busted his tail and it just goes to show, if you put the hard work in, it pays off. What makes him special is the way he goes about his business. He is a hard worker, blue-collar guy, doesn’t say a whole lot, keeps his head down and does what he is supposed to do and then some. He had a little situation, overcame it and found himself here signing a scholarship. I think it is a testament to his character and to his family.”
White believes Taylor has what it takes to succeed in college.
“He will have to work, college is different,” added White. “The ball game has changed and they are not going to coddle him. He just has to keep that same mentality that got him here. It will be harder. It’s all about how motivated he is to get things done. There is no doubt in my mind that he will be successful when he gets there. He will be hard to replace. He is a leader, a four-year starter and anytime you have to replace a guy it is hard. It will be even harder to replace him from a leadership standpoint and a contribution standpoint.”
Mr. and Mrs. Taylor were beaming with pride as they watched their only child fulfill a dream of playing college football.
“We were at a point a few weeks back where we thought college was not going to be a possibility,” said Will’s mother, Rebecca Taylor. “He had poor grades and made a few poor choices, but it took him realizing that he was going to pass up a fantastic opportunity and throw away a bright future, to get him in gear and for him to do right. I’ve seen a boy become a man and he has stepped up to the plate and made it happen for himself so we are very proud of him.”
This scholarship means a lot to the Taylor family.
“We are not rich people so it would have been a horrible struggle for him to go to college without this scholarship so we are very thankful. It is every mother’s dream to have their kid close to home. We have already planned to go one night a week and have dinner with him just to keep my baby close to me. We want him to grow up but at the same time I don’t want him too far from me. In order to succeed he is going to have to pull from this latest ambition that he got and make it happen for himself.
“Mommy and Daddy aren’t going to be there to push him so it will be all up to him. He is a good boy and he loves the lord. I am not ready for him to leave I would let him live in my basement forever but it is time. God gave him to me to raise and I think we have done a good job and he is ready.”