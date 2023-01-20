SEBRING-Monday, the Lake Placid Senior Softball Players hit the field kicking off the winter season. Conley Insurance fell behind Central Security early trailing every inning but the last to win 13-12. Frank King knocked the winning run with 2 outs to secure the victory. Mo Pier was 4 for 4 in the game. Chuck Loeser had 2 doubles, Eddie Tei had a triple and Dan Rasmussen smashed a double. John Hunter was 4 for 5 and teammate Norm Moriarty was 3 for 4. For Central Security, Ron Peterson, Dana Amundson and Mark Roth were 3 for 4.

Lake Placid Marine had a one run victory over Lakeside Dermatology 11-10. Ron Kilburn socked a home run, a triple and a double for the winners. Jim Polatty smashed a triple. Steve Weinzirl was 3 for 3. Ron Kilburn, Jim Polatty. Don Cunningham, Richard Roush, Jim Thomson, all hit the ball consistently. Lakeside Dermatology’s Brian Heaphy was 4 for 4 with a double and a triple. Frank Menendez was 4 for 4 with 2 doubles. Harold Baucom and Scott Storch were 3 for 3.

