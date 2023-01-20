SEBRING-Monday, the Lake Placid Senior Softball Players hit the field kicking off the winter season. Conley Insurance fell behind Central Security early trailing every inning but the last to win 13-12. Frank King knocked the winning run with 2 outs to secure the victory. Mo Pier was 4 for 4 in the game. Chuck Loeser had 2 doubles, Eddie Tei had a triple and Dan Rasmussen smashed a double. John Hunter was 4 for 5 and teammate Norm Moriarty was 3 for 4. For Central Security, Ron Peterson, Dana Amundson and Mark Roth were 3 for 4.
Lake Placid Marine had a one run victory over Lakeside Dermatology 11-10. Ron Kilburn socked a home run, a triple and a double for the winners. Jim Polatty smashed a triple. Steve Weinzirl was 3 for 3. Ron Kilburn, Jim Polatty. Don Cunningham, Richard Roush, Jim Thomson, all hit the ball consistently. Lakeside Dermatology’s Brian Heaphy was 4 for 4 with a double and a triple. Frank Menendez was 4 for 4 with 2 doubles. Harold Baucom and Scott Storch were 3 for 3.
Miller’s Central Air smashed the ball all over the field defeating LP Title Co. 27-7. Leading the hit parade for Miller’s were Louis Barrionuevo who went 4 for 4 with 2 doubles. Denny Mathew hit 4 for 5 with a triple and 2 doubles. Roland Puebla, Gary Tankersley and Jim Ward were all 3 for 4 with a double. For LP Title Co., Paul Marcellus and Ken Elston were 3 for 4. Going 2 for 3 were Coach Marty McKee, John Canfield, Pat Lowe and Will Ramsey.
Wednesday, Conley Insurance defeated Miller’s Central Air 19-13. For the winners, EddieTei was 5 for 5 with a home run and Lee Sonnenberg was 4 for 4 with a home run. Pitcher Mo Pier for the second straight game hit 1000 going 4 for 4 and Gary Tankersley was 4 for 4 for Miller’s.
For the second game in a row, Central Security lost the game in the last inning, being outscored 6 runs to 3, losing the game 22-19 to Lake Placid Marine. Ron Hanisch, Dick Cook and Ron Kilburn were all 5 for 6 for LP Marine. Richard Rivera was 5 for 5 and Ron Peterson was 4 for 5 with a home run for Central Security.
Lakeside Dermatology out lasted LP Title Co. in a hitters game 23-22. For the winner, Ron Gary and Brian Heaphy were 5 for 5. Tom Waters and Frank Menendez hit a double and went 4 for 5. Chuck Totten had a home run. LP Title’s big hitters going 4 for 4 were John Canfield, Roger Catlin, George Hartman and Kelly McMillen. John Canfield also hit 2 doubles, a triple and a home run.