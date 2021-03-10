In week five of Lake Placid senior softball play, LP Marine downed Conley 14-9. Paul Marcellus led LP Marine going 4 for 4 hitting a home run, a double and 2 singles. Jeff Lindskoog, Bill Scrase,
Steve Weinzirl and Mitch Dallen all went 3 for 4 in the contest. Ron Peterson also smacked a triple and a single for LP Marine. Frank Menendez doubled for Conley and Cisco Hernandez had 2 singles and a walk in 3 times at bat.
What a wacky game on the other field Monday. It took 10 innings for Lakeside Dermatology to down Miller’s Central Air 27-25. Lakeside began the game building a 16 run lead. All of a sudden, league leading Miller’s bats caught on fire and took a 1 run lead going into the seventh inning. Both teams settled for a tie game after the normal 8 innings. Neither team could cross the plate in the ninth inning, so to the 10th they went.
Lakeside managed 4 runs with 2 outs in the top of the inning and Miller fell 1 hit short in the bottom of the inning when a pop fly ball was caught with runners on base. Both teams scattered the leather all over the field. The furthest hit in the game went to Miller’s Elston Hedges who smashed a home run nearly clearing the fence. Richard Rivera and Kelly McMillen slammed triples for Miller’s. Roger Gasperlin, George Hartman, Brian Heaphy, Jim Roberts and Bill Todd all had 3 baggers for Lakeside.
On Wednesday, Conley continued their domination over Lakeside Dermatology winning 18-15. Conley scored 10 runs in the first 2 innings while holding Lakeside to 1. Norm Grubbs pounded a home run for Conley. Frank Menendez is beginning to be known as “Mr. Triple” as he once again hit one. Cliff Bluml and Hernandez both batted a thousand in the game.
On the other field, Miller’s continued their winning ways 11-10 over Central Security. Richard Rivera had 2 doubles and a 3 for 3 day for Miller’s. Denny Mathew had a perfect day with a home run, 2 doubles and a single for Central Security. Craig Ervin went 3 for 3 and scored 3 times for Central.
LAKE PLACID — During week six of Lake Placid senior softball, Conley Insurance downed Central Security 11-3. In the game Ron Kilburn, Cisco Hernandez and Norm Grubbs all went 3 for 4 for Conley. Ron Kilburn and Bill Gallagher hit triples. Central’s Denny Mathews went 3 for 3 with all hits being triples. Wild Bill DeStefano also contributed a triple.
In the other action, LP Marine downed Lakeside Dermatology 24-11. Paul (the Babe) Marcellus hit a ball that has still not hit dirt. The ball cleared the left field fence by several miles. He also went 3 for 3 for the game. Jim Polatty and Gary Vizioli both batted a thousand in the game. The Marine hitting machine saw Steve Weinzirl go 3 for 4 with a home run. Bill Scrase and Garry Snyder went 4 for 5. Mitch Dallen went 3 for 4. Ron Peterson and Ron Hanisch hit 3 for 5. As the players were walking off the field everyone could hear Ron Hanisch talking about his grand slam single.
On Wednesday, Conley Insurance downed Miller’s Central Air 23-22. The game changed leads many times in this nail biter. Bill Card and Quentin Moore led Conley to victory. Both players went 4 for 4 in the game. Bill Gallagher had a home run. Frank Menendez had 2 doubles and Cisco Hernandez and Galo Gonzalez also contributed a double in the game. Norm Grubbs went 4 for 5 for Conley. For Miller’s, Steve Frye went 4 for 4 with 3 doubles. Elston Hedges went 3 for 4 with a home run and a triple. Kelly McMillen had a 3 for 4 day with 2 doubles.
In the other game, LP Marine came out on top downing Central Security 18-10. For LP Marine, Steve Weinzirl went 4 for 4 with a triple and 5 RBI’s. Paul ( the Babe) Marcellus had a triple with 4 RBI’s. Mitch Dallen and Don Bucher hit doubles in the game. Denny Mathew went 3 for 4 for Central. Ron Gary and Craig Ervin both contributed doubles.
For more information about the league, please visit www.lpsoftball.com.