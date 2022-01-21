Monday kicked off the winter league for Lake Placid Mens Senior Softball League.
Lake Placid Marine squeaked by with a victory over Lakeside Dermatology 14-13. The
game went back and forth with the big blow coming in the bottom of the 7th inning when
Woody (The Bombardier) Woodworth smashed the ball over the center field fence with
2 outs and 2 runners on base to provide the victory. Other big hitters for LP Marine were
Ken Elston, Jim Radcliffe and Richard Rivera who all went 4 for 4. Hitting 4 for 4 for
Lakeside were Cliff Bluml, Dick Cook and Charles Giordano.
LP Title Company downed Miller’s Central Air 21-16. Richard Gasperlin provided 5
RBI’S for the winners while teammate Bill Martin went 5 for 5. Big hitters for LP Title
were Gary Vizioli who went 5 for 5 with a double and a triple and Paul Marcellus went 4
for 5 with a double and home run.
Central Security put it to Conley Insurance 19-8. Leading the way for the winners was
Jim Lauzon who went 4 for 4 with a homer. Ron Kilburn also slugged a home run. Paul
Brand went 4 for 4 in the contest.
On Wednesday, Miller’s Central Air outscored Conley Insurance 21-18. Roger Gasperlin
and Tom Waters hit 5 for 5 for the winners. Kelly McMillen had 6 RBI’S for Conley.
Richard Kipp, Tom Trapman and Brian Wilson all hit 1000 in the contest.
Central Security scored one more run than Lake Placid Marine 18-17. Ron Kilburn
slugged 3 triples and a double going 4 for 4. Frank Menendez tried to keep up going 4
for 4 with 2 triples . The Bombardier, Woody Woodworth, once again led the hitting for
Marine going 5 for 5 with a double and a triple. Jim Radcliffe once again hit 1000 going
5 for 5.
LP Title Company downed Lakeside Dermatology 21-17. Denny Mathew hit 5 for 5 and
Chuck Totten belted a home run for LP Title Company. Charles Giordano went 5 for 5
with a triple and Dick Cook went 5 for 5 with a double for Lakeside.
