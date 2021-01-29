LAKE PLACID — In Monday’s action, Conley Insurance put it to Lakeside Dermatology 17-7.
Ron Melia’s triple and 2 doubles led the way. Cisco Fernandez (2), Ron Kilburn and Marty McKee added doubles for the winners also. Lakeside was led by George Hartman who had 2 doubles.
In the other game Monday, Miller’s Central Air smashed Central Security 28-9. Harold Baucom had a grand slam home run and a double for Miller’s. Steve Frye also contributed a home run and 2 doubles. Chuck Totten got a triple and Jim Polatty had a double for the victors. Wild Bill DeStefano smacked 2 home runs for Central, while Paul Brand and Denny Mathew punched doubles for Central.
On Wednesday, Miller’s Central Air came from behind to score 7 runs in the final inning to down Lake Placid Marine 21-20. The game saw both teams spraying the ball all over the field. Doubles were the name of the game for Miller’s with Steve Frye socking 2. Teammates Ken Elston, Elson Hedges, and Kelly McMillen contributed 2 baggers also. Ron Peterson and Paul Marcellus slammed home runs while SteveWeinzirl and Bill Scrase added 3 baggers for Marine.
On the other field, Lakeside Dermatology took it to Central Security 20-8. Lakeside’s lead off hitter, Tom Trapman went 4 for 4. Brian Heaphy went 5 for 5. Roger Gasperlin, George Hartman, Fred Richardson, Richard Rucker and Bill Todd all smashed doubles for Lakeside. Denny Mathew slammed a triple, while Don Cunningham went 4 for 4 for Central.
