LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons split two games at the end of last week, having defeated the DeSoto County Bulldogs 11-4 on Thursday and then fell to the Hardee Wildcats 7-10 on Friday. The Green Dragons now have a record of 2-3.

Thursday’s game had a lengthy delay in the bottom of the sixth inning after DeSoto’s Jada Jones collided with Lake Placid’s Taylor Pollard. Jones went down and both team’s coaching staffs rushed to her aid but she eventually was taken off field by ambulance. At last update she was doing well but received a concussion from the incident. The highlight of Thursday’s game was both teams coming together in prayer for Jones as the ambulance left the field.

