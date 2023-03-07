LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons split two games at the end of last week, having defeated the DeSoto County Bulldogs 11-4 on Thursday and then fell to the Hardee Wildcats 7-10 on Friday. The Green Dragons now have a record of 2-3.
Thursday’s game had a lengthy delay in the bottom of the sixth inning after DeSoto’s Jada Jones collided with Lake Placid’s Taylor Pollard. Jones went down and both team’s coaching staffs rushed to her aid but she eventually was taken off field by ambulance. At last update she was doing well but received a concussion from the incident. The highlight of Thursday’s game was both teams coming together in prayer for Jones as the ambulance left the field.
“We started off really slow and the pitching wasn’t very good in the first inning but they caught fire towards the end which is nice,” said Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “Jillian Garduno came in as relief, hit her spots and took control of the game. She shut them down.”
The Bulldogs came out strong in the first inning with a two-run home run over the center field fence by Kali Patton. Then in the third inning DeSoto tacked on another run to give DeSoto a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second the Green Dragons chopped at the deficit. With the bases loaded Kaedince Ruelas knocked an RBI grounder to second, the second baseman hesitated throwing home and Natalie Velozo scored. The bases remained loaded and Ashlynn Cole hit a sacrifice bunt to send home Jillian Garduno cutting the deficit to 3-2.
The Bulldogs expanded their lead in the top of the third. Patton hit a liner to Lake Placid pitcher Jillian Garduno that bounced off her glove and into center field for a single. Daysha Izaguirre hit a rope into the right-center field gap for a double sending home Patton for a RBI.
Lake Placid rallied past the Bulldogs in the bottom of the third by scoring a whopping six runs. Lilly Canevari singled on the first pitch of her at bat which scored Madisyn Garduno. Jillian Garduno hit a single down the first baseline which plated Velozo and Canevari. Kayla Oliveros rocketed a double into the right-center field gap sending home Ruelas. Allie Oliveros got an sacrifice RBI by grounding out to third base which allowed Cole to score. At the end of the third inning the Green Dragons had an 8-4 advantage.
“Tonight’s game was good and we played really well,” said Jillian Garduno. “It felt good to win and I felt confident on the mound. Our team is good and we work hard together.”
The Green Dragons continued to build their lead in the fourth when Kayla Oliveros grounded out to third driving in Canevari.
In the bottom of the fifth, Lake Placid’s Madisyn Garduno launched the ball deep into the right-center field fence for a double. Velozo followed suit hitting a deep double of her own into the left-center field gap which plated Madisyn Garduno.
“We didn’t make as many errors as I thought we were going to,” said Madisyn Garduno. “This season I want to get as many base hits as I can instead of getting home runs. I think we will do well this season.”
Disaster struck in the bottom of the sixth. Kayla Oliveros was struck by a pitch to get on base. Taylor Pollard came in to run for the Green Dragons’ catcher. Pollard went to steal second base and when DeSoto short stop, Jada Jones, dove to tag out Pollard she went face first and was struck in the head. The game came to a screeching halt as coaching staff and EMS came to Jones’ aid. After Jones was taken away by the ambulance the Green Dragons and Bulldogs formed a circle, held hands and said a prayer for the fallen Bulldog.
“After she (Jada Jones) was taken away our girls went over to the other team and prayed with them,” explained Diez. “You can’t ask for anything better than that. It is hard to come back after that but I told them ‘We have gone through the process; you have to finish.’ It’s hard because a lot them have never seen anything like that happen on a softball field but they finished the way they were supposed to.”
After the near 20-minute delay the game resumed. Allie Oliveros hit a line into left field for a double sending home Pollard for an RBI.
The Bulldogs were unable to answer and fell to the Green Dragons with a final score of 11-4.
The Green Dragons did not have much time to rest because they were back in action Friday night when they hosted the Hardee Wildcats. Lake Placid held the lead through four innings until the Wildcats scored six in the fifth inning to take the lead.
The Wildcats made an RBI in the top of the first to take an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the first inning Lake Placid had bases loaded and Canevari stepped to the plate only to be hit by the pitch which brought home Emily Tharp tying the game at 1-1.
Jillian Garduno hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the pitcher driving home her sister Madisyn Garduno for an RBI. Kayla Oliveros doubled on a fly to center field plating Canevari, Jillian Garduno and Ruelas for three runs, making the score 5-1.
Hardee came roaring back in the top of the fifth racking up six runs to claim a 7-5 lead. Then in the top of the sixth Katelynn Duquette knocked a two-run home run over the left field fence escalating the Wildcats lead to 9-5.
The Green Dragons cut the deficit in the bottom of the sixth. Velozo hit a sacrifice grounder to shortstop sending home Allie Oliveros. Tharp saw an opportunity and stole home to narrow the deficit to 9-7.
In the top of the seventh the Wildcats added an RBI to increase their lead to 10-7 and the Green Dragons were unable to rally in the bottom of the frame.
Lake Placid was back in action Monday night when they traveled to take on their county rivals the Sebring Blue Streaks. As of press time results were unavailable.