SEBRING – The Lake Placid Green Dragons improved to 3-5 on the season with an 11-1 win over the Manatee Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Firemen’s Memorial Field in Sebring. The win snapped a two game slide.
Taking advantage of a strong pitching performance by Owen Phypers, Lake Placid gave offensive support with a third inning nine run outburst.
Lake Placid took an early lead in the first as Michael Hough singled in Eli Ming to give the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead.
The game remained 1-0 until the top of the third as singles by Donovan Lusby and Michael Hough combined with a walk to Owen Phypers loaded the bases with one out.
Parker Griffin drove in the first run with a shot down the third base line to bring home Lusby and put Lake Placid up 2-0 with bases still loaded.
Briley Osceola reached on an error by the Manatee shortstop that allowed Hough to score, putting Lake Placid up 3-0 and bases still loaded.
Jeremiah Mulligan followed with a single into left-center that drove in two runs to expand Lake Placid’s lead to 5-0 and a walk to Dawson Duncan loaded the bases up again, still with one out.
A walk to Eli Manning forced in another run and an error on the Manatee third baseman produced two more runs as Lake Placid extended their lead to 8-0.
Joshua Morgan capped off the scoring bonanza with a two run single into center field that gave Lake Placid a 10-0 lead after the top half of the third.
The Hurricanes scored once in the bottom of the third on an error by Lake Placid to make the score 10-1 after three innings.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Lake Placid added a run in the top of the fifth on a single and stolen base by Eli Ming, who later scored on a sacrifice fly by Joshua Morgan to give Lake Placid a ten run lead at 11-1.
Manatee threatened in the bottom of the fifth with a one out double before Phypers induced a flyball to left and a groundball out to third to end the game on the mercy rule, 11-1.
Owen Phypers pitched a complete five innings for the win, giving up one run on four hits, striking out six and walking one.
Michael Hough led the Green Dragons with three base hits. Donovan Lusby, Joshua Morgan and Jeremiah Mulligan each had two runs batted in.
Lake Placid lost on Wednesday to the Port Charlotte Pirates 6-2 and will host the Hardee Wildcats next Tuesday with a 7 p.m. start time.