SEBRING – The Lake Placid Green Dragons improved to 3-5 on the season with an 11-1 win over the Manatee Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Firemen’s Memorial Field in Sebring. The win snapped a two game slide.

Taking advantage of a strong pitching performance by Owen Phypers, Lake Placid gave offensive support with a third inning nine run outburst.

Recommended for you