SEBRING – Known throughout the State of Florida as one of the best swimming events that many schools mark on their calendars to attend, the Blackman Invitational did not disappoint in the energy and excitement that the event generated in friendly competition, even after a year layoff due to COVID-19.
Sunny skies blessed the day as beach balls and body surfing as well as Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody to set the tone were some of the highlights during the day that saw representation from twelve schools, but there was racing, points were kept and trophies were given out, so naturally there was some good spirited competition in which in the end found that the Lake Placid Green Dragons swept the boys and girls classes.
The Lake Placid Girls took first place in the 2021 Black Invitational, edging out second place Sebring by six points, 456-450. Avon Park finish in tenth place with 146 points.
The Lake Placid Boys also won first place in total points, squeaking past McKeel Academy by 18 points, 446-428. Sebring finished third with 414 and Avon Park placed fifth with 278 points.
The top Highlands County team in each event is listed below by place, school, time and swimmers.
Girls 400 Yard Medley Relay: 2nd Place Lake Placid 4:40.12; Reagan Lightsey, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 400 Yard Medley Relay: 2nd Place Lake Placid 4:13.56; Tyler Baker, Keith Sigrist, Eli Ming and Daniel Maulden.
Girls 200 Yard Butterfly Relay: 5th Place Lake Placid 2:24.92; Lily Stam, Olivia Lopes, Allie Brouwer and Ashlynn Cole.
Boys 200 Yard Butterfly Relay: 2nd Place Sebring 2:06.39; Jordan Shaffer, Peyton Spencer, Hayden Boyd and Wyatt Lundy.
Mixed 200 Yard Backstroke Relay: 6th Place Avon Park 2:18.27; Will Barben, Kendal Lambert, Emma Welch and Reeve Moulds.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1st Place Lake Placid 4:10.11; Chloe Leblanc, Lily Stam, Chelsea Leblanc and Reagan Lightsey.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1st Place Lake Placid 3:40.61; Daniel Maulden, Eli Ming, Will Waldron and Tyler Baker.
Girls 200 Yard Backstroke Relay: 2nd Place Sebring 2:29.57; Leila Henry, Emma Rowe, Heather Stewart and Meagan Glisson. 3rd Place Lake Placid 2:30.24; Ashlynn Cole, Aurora Lipps, Isabella Campbell and Patti Sapp.
Boys 200 Yard Backstroke Relay: 2nd Place Sebring 2:17.21; Gavin Palasigue, Cole MisLevy, Tanner Cole and Bud Cox.
Mixed 200 Yard Breaststroke Relay: 2nd Place Sebring 2:25.94; Leila Henry, Spencer Hucke, Sophia Kogelschatz and Dylan Bond.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2nd Place Lake Placid 1:51.99; Reagan Lightsey, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2nd Place Lake Placid 1:38.85; Tyler Baker, Will Waldron, Zach Ward and Daniel Maulden.
Mixed 200 Yard Butterfly Relay: 3rd Place Sebring 2:09.67; Leila Henry, Jordan Shaffer, Bridgette Harrington and Wyatt Lundy.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1st Place Lake Placid 2:05.13; Reagan Lightsey, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1st Place Lake Placid 1:52.69; Will Waldron, Charlie Arseneau, Tyler Baker and Daniel Maulden.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2nd Place Lake Placid 59.61; Ashlynn Cole, Lily Stam, Mallory McNally and Jasmine Arceo. 3rd Place Sebring 1:00.50; Yareli Gaona, Cydney Jestes, Nevaeh Tyson and McKenzie Pletcher.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2nd Place Avon Park 53.33; Kent Clark, Chris Garrison, Marco Montanez and Dorian Taylor. 4th Place Lake Placid 54.27; Walker Krueger, Christian Bobo, Brady Boak and Zachary Cummins.
Mixed 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3rd Place Avon Park 1:49.54; Jack Barben, Hollie Myers, Nicole McGrath and Reeve Moulds.
Girls 200 Yard Breaststroke Relay: 2nd Place Sebring 2:46.10; Hannah Andrews, Kaedyn Crawford, MacKenna Crawford and Sophia Kogelschatz.
Boys 200 Yard Breaststroke Relay: 1st Place Sebring 2:26.94; Spencer Hucke, Colin Killon, Jordan Shaffer and Dylan Bond.
Mixed 200 Yard Medley Relay: 3rd Place Sebring 2:02.25; Bud Cox, Dylan Bond, Sophia Kogelschatz and Kyara Chambers.