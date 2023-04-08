LAKE PLACID — A heartbreaker on senior night.

The Lake Placid Green Dragons baseball team (8-7) lost 2-0 in a rematch with the Discovery Spartans (3-6) Tuesday night. The Green Dragons shut out every opponent they played during their five-game winning streak – including a 7-0 win Friday over the Spartans. Tuesday the script was flipped and an opponent held them to no runs in a game for the first time all season.

