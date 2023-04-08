LAKE PLACID — A heartbreaker on senior night.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons baseball team (8-7) lost 2-0 in a rematch with the Discovery Spartans (3-6) Tuesday night. The Green Dragons shut out every opponent they played during their five-game winning streak – including a 7-0 win Friday over the Spartans. Tuesday the script was flipped and an opponent held them to no runs in a game for the first time all season.
In fact, the last time they were on the receiving end of a shutout was a 1-0 loss to Frostproof on March 4, 2022.
The result Tuesday put a damper on a night when Lake Placid took time to honor its five graduating players.
One of those players gave his team a great effort on the mound. Jeremiah Mulligan was solid for his team for a third consecutive appearance.
“It felt good to be able to play on my senior night in front of my hometown and my friends and my family,” Mulligan said.
He allowed two unearned runs and three hits in 5.1 innings while posting six strikeouts to one walk. That pushed his totals to 17 punchouts and three walks in his last 10.1 innings. Mulligan threw hard and really had control of his breaking ball from the beginning.
“He’s worked hard,” Hough said. “He probably puts in more effort out here than anybody. We finish practice, he’s here like another hour after. I just love to see it translate to the field like it is.”
Mulligan was happy to see his work pay off after spending time training and getting his fundamentals right following his rough start to the season.
When the Spartans scored a run apiece in the third and fourth innings, the left-hander prevented any chance of additional scores by getting the third out on strikes. Through five innings he had a pitch count of 84. Hough sent him back out so Mulligan could end on a good note.
His first pitch of the sixth resulted in a line out to Colton Krueger at second. After that he received a handshake from Hough as his night was done. Mulligan then got a hug from reliever Donovan Lusby as he left the field.
“He did great out there,” Hough said.
Defensive miscues led to the two unearned runs against him.
In the third, the Spartans got a leadoff single. After the runner stole second, Mulligan forced a line drive to Parker Griffin in right field. The senior had a great charge on the ball to snag the liner. He fired to second for the double play attempt. However, nobody was there to receive the ball and it bounced all the way to the fence.
The error put the runner on third. Griffin got a chance at redemption on a first-pitch flyball to him from the next batter. He caught the ball and took several steps before rifling a throw home. That hesitation gave the runner on third enough time to tag up and slide home for a 1-0 lead.
Discovery picked up a pair of two-out baserunners on a single and a walk in the fourth. Mulligan forced a ground ball to Krueger at second. But he bobbled the grounder and had to rush on his flip for the force out at second. Shortstop Eli Ming couldn’t handle it and the ball dribbled into shallow left field.
That gave the runner on second an opportunity to round third base and score for a 2-0 Spartan advantage.
Meanwhile Lake Placid struggled to get a run across.
The Green Dragons left nine runners on with six in scoring position. The most crushing example came when the top of the Lake Placid order all struck out with the tying run in Dawson Duncan on base – including twice with him on second.
However, the Discovery defense did a good job of preventing runs too. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Josh Morgan hit a fly ball off the end of the bat that was tailing away foul from Spartan right fielder Christiano Lambridis.
The senior laid out and made a diving catch that robbed one of Class 3A-District 7’s leading RBI men of a chance to tie the game at 1-1 or give his team the lead.
Hough said Discovery was not the same team they played on Friday. The Spartans made significant changes in their outfield and behind the plate. It showed on that web gem in the third. In fact, it almost happened to Owen Phypers on what ended up as a leadoff double in the sixth.
But the onus was still on the Lake Placid batters to make good contact. It was frustrating especially with how the bats were working the last few games. The Green Dragons just couldn’t make the right adjustment and Hough credited Discovery’s starter for keeping his team off-balance.
There was a silver lining out of Tuesday: Hough could see the frustration and heartbreak from his players. That’s something he didn’t see starting out in 2023.
“To see the broken hearts out there, the upset, that tells me they bought in (and) they want this,” he said.
And part of that starts with seniors like Mulligan, Duncan, Griffin, Krueger and Ming playing their roles. Hough mentioned the leadership they demonstrated in different ways. Whether it’s Ming taking control in practice, Griffin and Krueger undergoing position changes or Duncan staying engaged while being a key bench piece.
That’s teamwork in Hough’s mind.
Next for Lake Placid was a Thursday night home game against Clewiston. They bounced back against the Tigers with a 14-1 victory.