AVON PARK — The Lake Placid Green Dragons (1-2) finished off the Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament with a 17-8 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (2-1) on Friday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park.

The Green Dragons came out breathing fire to start the game as Eli Ming led off with a double followed by singles by Donovan Lusby and Owen Phypers quickly had Lake Placid up 1-0. A bases loaded error brought home two more runs and a run producing single by Parker Griffin gave the Green Dragons a 4-0 first inning lead.

