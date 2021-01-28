AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther softball team started the season dropping both ends of their season double header at home to the Lake Sumter Lakehawks 9-8 and 8-1.
In the first game, South Florida State College out hit Lake Sumpter and carried a 6-4 lead going into the last inning before giving up five runs in the top of the seventh and falling short in the bottom of the seventh for the 9-8 loss.
Lake Sumter started out taking the lead on singles by Morgan Johnson, Jeritza Montero and Nicole Smith with Smith’s base hit driving in Johnson. Montero later scored on a fielder’s choice by Mackenzie Trgo to put the Lakehawks up 2-0.
The Panthers responded in the bottom of the first, on Allison Wagle’s one out solo home run to cut the Lakehawks lead in half, 2-1.
With two outs, Jane’a Mobley singled and later scored on a double by Katie Capes into left to tie the game at two. Capes would advance to third on a single by Corrin Flajole and later scored on a passed ball to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.
The Lakehawks reclaimed the lead in the top of the second, scoring two runs with two outs. With a runner on first, two walks loaded the bases and a single into left field by Smith drove in two runs as Lake Sumter recaptured the lead 4-3.
The Panthers tied the game at four in the bottom of the third on a clutch two out single by Flajole to drive in Alexandra Garcia.
Paige Pilon led off the bottom of the fourth for the Panthers with a single and advanced to third on a walk and a fielder’s choice. Pilon scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Wagle to put the Panthers back on top 5-4.
The Panthers added another run in the bottom of the fifth as Mobley led off the inning with a double into right centerfield and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Flajole to extend the Panthers’ lead to two at 6-4 after five innings.
The Panthers were poised to win, as the Lakehawks had bases loaded, but two outs. A walk drove in a run to make the score 6-5 and a double Morgan drove in two runs to give the Lakehawks a 7-6 lead.
Another walk loaded the bases again and a single by Montero drove in two more runs as Lake Sumter took a 9-6 lead.
The Panther tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh. Garcia, Mobley and Capes starting the inning with singles with Capes driving in Garcia to make the score 9-7.
Flajole singled into centerfield, for a fielder’s choice as the center fielder was able to get the force out at second base, leaving runners at the corners with one out.
Hayley Zimmerman followed with an infield single that allowed Mobley to cross the plate to make the score 9-8 with one out.
A strikeout and a walk loaded the bases with two out before the Lakehawks were able to end the Panther threat on a groundout to preserve the 9-8 win.
In the second game, the Panthers held an 1-0 lead going into the fifth inning in which Lake Sumter scored five runs to take the 5-1 lead. The Lakehawks added another run in the sixth and two more in the seventh for the 8-1 win.
The Panthers will be at home on Friday as they face Indian River State College in a doubleheader with the first game starting a 1 p.m.