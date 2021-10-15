AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers were swept 25-20, 25-21 and 25-16 Wednesday night against Lake-Sumter State College Lakehawks. The Panthers dropped the season series with their second loss to the Lakehawks.
The Lakehawks took a 6-4 lead through the first 10 points of the first set thanks to a couple of kills by Lakehawks’ Emma Rome. They then extended the lead 13-7 as Erin Ellis notched a few kills too. This resulted in South Florida’s Head Coach Kim Crawford calling a timeout.
The Panthers hung with the Lakehawks coming out of the stoppage as they were only outscored 6-4 over the next 10 points. Then they started to close the gap. After a Lake-Sumter service error, the Panthers scored two straight points before a Lakehawks kill made it 20-13. South Florida immediately got the ball back thanks to a kill from Valentina Garcia and a push shot by Tiara Lindsey narrowed the lead to 20-15. A pair of service errors between both teams then made it 21-16. A kill from Cameron Davis and an ace by Lindsey got the Panthers within four at 22-18. But the Lakehawks outscored South Florida with three kills to the Panthers’ two to claim the first set.
The second set started out competitive as both teams were tied 4-4 through the first eight points thanks to a kill by Angeliz Melendez and a block from Garcia. However, an attack error by the Panthers gave the ball back to Lake-Sumter who took full advantage with Ellis at the line. The Lakehawks went on a 4-0 run before Garcia ended it with a kill of her own. Another kill put them within two but Lake-Sumter really pulled away with a series of mini runs to outscore Crawford’s squad 8-3 for a 17-9 advantage.
The lead grew larger out of timeout with back-to-back blocks making it 19-9. But, regardless of the score, the Panthers kept grinding and seemed to keep quite a positive attitude as they clawed at the deficit.
“We’ve been working on that,” South Florida Coach Kim Crawford said. “Win or lose, we’re still a team. And to overcome obstacles in life, you have to kind of stay steady. And that is something that we’ve been working on all season.”
Thanks to that and a few defensive changes, South Florida fought its way back into striking distance. It started off with a pair of kills sandwiching a pair of blocks for a 4-2 run. After trading the next four points thanks to kills by Garcia and Rosemary Rodriguez, Garcia came to the service line. With her in-serve, the Panthers recorded five straight points off a series of attack errors, a kill by Sydney Shaft and an ace from Garcia. The second set now sat at 23-20.
“When you come in and you’re hot and you got that little jump float, that was impressive...whenever she does her jump serve and it takes the other team out we can get five or six points sometimes off that,” Crawford said of Garcia’s run.
And to her that all started with her libero Aniay Rijos making a great save from the back row.
However, a service error by Garcia and a kill by Rome that followed a Shaft kill ended the set in Lake-Sumter’s favor.
Unfortunately the third set seemed to be all Lakehawks after a 4-4 tie to start the frame. A series of mini-runs had South Florida in a 10-6 hole. The grew to 12-6 before the two teams traded the next eight points. The Lakehawks got the ball back and earned three straight to make it a 20-10 lead. The Panthers did their best to stay in it but the lead was too much to overcome as Lake-Sumter held on to take the set 25-16 and subsequently the match.
“The first two sets, I thought they fought really hard,” Crawford said. “And I think by that third set, there was a little bit of hesitation making some plays. I think the other team made a couple of critical plays starting to hit line. And we couldn’t stop that.”
According to Crawford, when they changed the defense and spread it out the Panthers were able to get hands on the ball and dig it. The problem was the Lakehawks then began to set the middle and hitting cross court shots, which were tough to defend. Lake-Sumter boasts a lot of weapons offensively on the outside and that presented a challenge in itself.
Part of that reason is likely due to some players starting at new positions. While they’re still adjusting sometimes that can lead to some deficiencies on the court. Nonetheless, Crawford has confidence in those players and her team.
“I thought the girls that came in to play some new roles did a very good job in trying to adjust that,” she said. “But we’re ready to go for Saturday.”
South Florida has its final home match of the 2021 fall season on Saturday at 1 p.m. against St. Johns River State College. Just three games are left on the schedule before district tournament in Lake City in November.