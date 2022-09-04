WINDERMERE — It was a long, wet night of football for the Lake Placid Green Dragons as they traveled to take on the Windermere Prep Lakers on the gridiron. After a rough first half and an extended halftime, the Green Dragons came out strong in the second half but were unable to stop the Lakers. Lake Placid suffered their second loss of the season with a final score of 35-19.
“We came out in the first quarter and we weren’t really gelling very well,” said Lake Placid Coach Brandon Ludwig. “Our heads weren’t in it but in the second half we never stopped fighting which is a great thing to see as a coach. We have to start a little faster.”
Windermere Prep jumped out to an early lead with a pair of touchdowns by Jackson Bennett to put the Lakers up 14-0 with 2:54 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Windermere Prep handed the ball off to Bennett once again who ran the ball 27 yards for another touchdown. With the extra point the Lakers lead swelled to an overwhelming 21-0 with 10:25 remaining in the half.
With 4:58 left in the first half, the Green Dragons took possession on their own 12-yard line after a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. Three consecutive handoffs to Keveun Mason moved Lake Placid up to their own 42. The Green Dragons gave the ball to AJ Felton who cut left but couldn’t find an opening so he cut back right for a 13-yard gain. Damarian Mitchell ran the ball up the middle for an additional three yards putting the Green Dragons on the Lakers’ 42. Quarterback, Mason Jacobs, handed the ball off to Mason who ran though several tackles and into the end zone narrowing the deficit to 21-6 with 1:35 left in the first half. Lake Placid tried for the point after attempt but the snap was dropped, Jacobs snagged the ball and ran toward the end zone but was tackled just shy.
As time ran out in the first half the night’s sky began filling with lightning and everyone sought cover. After an hour halftime the game was able to resume with 10-minute quarters. The Green Dragons hit the field fired up.
“During halftime the coaches didn’t really say anything, it was the players getting each other fired up,” explained Ludwig. “They were bonding as a team, trying to figure out what was going on and worked on better communication. It wasn’t anything the coaches said but the players taking more accountability.”
Windermere Prep’s kickoff went out of bounds putting the Green Dragons on their own 35. On the first snap of the second half Jacobs handed the ball to Mason and with a spectacular block by Zackery King, Mason ran the ball 65 yards for a Green Dragon touchdown. Anthony Barajas sent the ball sailing through the uprights narrowing the deficit to 21-13 with 9:43 left in the third.
The Lakers passed to Jake Croke bringing them to their own 16. The next play Windermere Prep’s quarterback, Braden Haas, takes the snap and was chased down by Wyatt Hines for an impressive sack on the Lakers 5-yard line for an 11-yard loss.
As time was winding down in the third the Lakers handed the ball to Bennett who ran it in for a 64-yard touchdown and with the point after Windermere Preps’ lead was 28-13.
In the fourth quarter the rain began to fall once again. The Lakers found themselves with a third and short. Quarterback, Jake Croke, pushed his way into a pack of Green Dragon defenders and unfortunately broke free running the ball to the Green Dragon 19 for a 42-yard gain. Croke held onto the ball once again running down the right side for a touchdown furthering the Lakers lead to 35-13.
With two minutes left in the game the Green Dragons had possession deep in their own territory on the 5-yard line. Four consecutive handoffs to Mason brought Lake Placid to the Lakers’ 41. Jacobs turned to Mitchell who ran down the left sideline fighting off several Lakers defenders. Mitchell fought his way into the endzone for a touchdown as time ran out in the game.
“I felt pretty good tonight but as a team we need to step it up,” said Keveun Mason. “We will get there eventually. Our confidence is a big thing and working together as a team. Family first, brotherhood we don’t have that yet. We had a lot of emotional speeches at halftime and I think we got closer. It was a lot of emotion in that locker room. When we get down we have to keep going and not give up. My personal goal is to get more offers, I already have two. Also, I want to take care of my family.”
Mason led the Green Dragons with 23 carries for a total of 278 yards and made two touchdowns. Jacobs completed four passes for 16 yards. Mitchell made four carries for 46 yards, made 7 tackles and one touchdown. Felton contributed 7 touchdowns and Hines added 5 tackles and a sack.
“Keveun Mason had well over 200 yards and brings it every week,” added Ludwig. “The whole team had the fight and didn’t quit. Seeing them play every down is great to see. We tell them to hold their heads high, we know what they are capable of and we just need them to bring it every play. We can’t have a slow start.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will have their first home game of the season this Friday against the Nova Titans with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.