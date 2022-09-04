WINDERMERE — It was a long, wet night of football for the Lake Placid Green Dragons as they traveled to take on the Windermere Prep Lakers on the gridiron. After a rough first half and an extended halftime, the Green Dragons came out strong in the second half but were unable to stop the Lakers. Lake Placid suffered their second loss of the season with a final score of 35-19.

“We came out in the first quarter and we weren’t really gelling very well,” said Lake Placid Coach Brandon Ludwig. “Our heads weren’t in it but in the second half we never stopped fighting which is a great thing to see as a coach. We have to start a little faster.”

