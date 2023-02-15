LAKE PLACID — Lakeside Dermatology has the slimmest of leads in a tightly packed race leading into February play.
Monday Lakeside Dermatology downed Lake Placid Marine 17-10. Elston Hedges smashed a home run and knocked in three runs for Lakeside. Frank Menendez went 3 for 3 with a single, a double and a triple. Harold Baucom also was 3 for 3. Bob Fox and Rudy Pribble hit a 1000 for Lake Placid Marine.
Conley Insurance beat Central Security, 21-13. Leading hitters for Conley were Greg Dasovic, Chuck Loeser, Robert Vasher and Dan Rasmussen. Cisco Hernandez and Richard Rucker led the hitting for Security.
Miller’s Central Air could not keep up with Lake Placid Title Co. Final score LP 12, Millers 6. Batters 3 for 3 for LP Title were Bill DeStefano, Bill Gallagher and Paul Marcellus.
Wednesday saw Central Security pounding the ball and downing Lake Placid Marine 32-11. Leading batters for Central were Richard Rivera, Cisco Hernandez, Craig Ervin, Bob Baker , Dean Clark and Mark Roth. Don Cunningham went 5 for 5 for LP Marine.
Lakeside Dermatology put it to LP Title Co. 22-16. Lakeside’s Elston Hedges walked twice and homered while going 3 for 4. Cliff Bluml went 3 for 3and walked twice in the game. Paul Marcellus hit a double and a triple while going 4 for 4 for LP Title.
Miller’s Central Air managed a victory over Conley Insurance 16-9. Gary Tankersley went 4 for 4 for Miller’s and teammate Denny Mathew socked a triple in the game. Going 4 for 4 for Conley were Lee Sonnenberg and Eddie Tei.