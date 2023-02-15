LAKE PLACID — Lakeside Dermatology has the slimmest of leads in a tightly packed race leading into February play.

Monday Lakeside Dermatology downed Lake Placid Marine 17-10. Elston Hedges smashed a home run and knocked in three runs for Lakeside. Frank Menendez went 3 for 3 with a single, a double and a triple. Harold Baucom also was 3 for 3. Bob Fox and Rudy Pribble hit a 1000 for Lake Placid Marine.

